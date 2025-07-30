South America's Best-Kept Secret For Eco-Adventurers Is One Of The World's Most Biodiverse National Parks

Deep in the southeast of Peru lies one of the most biodiverse places on Earth: Manu National Park. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Manu stretches over 1.7 million hectares, from the high Andean plains down to the lowland Amazon basin. Visiting Manu is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for travelers who crave raw, immersive encounters with nature.

Manu's varied elevational range — from 1,000 to over 14,000 feet — gives rise to a mosaic of ecosystems, each hosting its own unique group of species. You might hear red howler monkeys roaring from up to three miles away or catch sight of a troop of spider monkeys leaping through the canopy. Capybaras graze along riverbanks. Tapirs, caimans, and anacondas haunt the forest edges, while harpy eagles soar over their heads. Keep your eyes peeled for the cock-of-the-rock, Peru's national bird, or perhaps the elusive spectacled bear. And if you're lucky, you might glimpse a jaguar basking in the sun, the park's most majestic resident.

Manu is not for the faint of heart. Unlike more accessible destinations in Peru, like Machu Picchu or the Sacred Valley, it is a journey for the most intrepid. Touch the wrong tree, and fire ants will come in a stampede after you. Take a wrong turn, and you're lost among venomous plants and animals. But with the right tour guide, you'll get the chance to safely witness life in its most untamed and abundant. "Manú is one of the few places in the tropics where there is an opportunity to experience ... biodiversity in its full glory," ecologist Kent Redford told National Geographic.