Hidden In The Heart Of Mexico Is An Accessible Cosmopolitan City Famous For Its Caramel Sauce
If you've never heard of Celaya, you're not alone. But if you've ever tasted real Mexican caramel, there's a good chance it passed through here. This is the birthplace of Mexico's most famous caramel — cajeta — and you can watch it being stirred in copper pots inside factories like La Tradicional de Salgado, a business that has operated continuously since 1860. Vendors will gladly explain the cooking process, and many still sell cajeta in wooden barrels sealed with wax.
Although you might be expecting a sleepy colonial town, you'll be surprised to find that Celaya is a lived-in, working city. That's exactly why it's worth your time. The city is home to several traditional candy shops, including Cajetas La Reyna and Dulcería Salazar. Most shops will let you try the difference between cajeta quemada (burnt), envinada (with wine), and Cajeta de Vainilla (vanilla flavored), so you'll want to come hungry.
And while the caramel may catch your attention first, what makes Celaya stand out is how accessible it is. Celaya sits in Guanajuato state, directly along the corridor between Mexico City and Guadalajara, which is Mexico's second-largest city and an overlooked, tourist-friendly gem. The closest major airport is Aeropuerto Internacional de Querétaro (QRO), which is about an hour away by car. If you're traveling within Mexico, you can also use Primera Plus, a bus service that operates frequent routes to Celaya from Mexico City, León, and San Miguel de Allende.
What to see, do, and taste in Celaya's walkable historic core
You can start your day at the Jardín Principal de Celaya, which is the city's main square and a natural launching point for exploring its historic center. It is surrounded by arcaded walkways, and the plaza offers views of key landmarks like the iconic steel water tower known as Bola de Agua, just a few minutes walk away. This spherical water tower, built in 1910, still functions today and has become a symbol of the city's industrial past.
To understand how tradition shapes everyday moments, visit the Museo de las Momias de Celaya, a smaller but no less intriguing counterpart to Guanajuato's famous mummy museum, where naturally preserved remains offer insight into local burial practices. If you're traveling with kids or looking for open green space, Xochipilli Park is a local favorite. Before you leave, consider taking a short ride to the Templo del Carmen, a church with a neoclassical facade designed by the famed architect Francisco Eduardo Tresguerras, a native of Celaya.
For lunch or dinner, make your way to Empanadas La Tía Guille, a beloved local stop for affordable and flavorful corn masa empanadas, or San Telmo, where you can try grilled meat and pork ribs and many more options in a casual setting. Should you feel like grabbing a bite as you wander, take note of some of the unexpected street food red flags tourists should know before visiting Mexico, such as avoiding precooked food left open to the elements. Instead, aim for stands that prepare and cook the food to order in front of you.
From holiday festivals to hotel comforts, Celaya keeps things grounded
Celaya moves to its own beat year-round, though some dates bring a noticeable shift in energy. Each July, during the Fiesta de Santiago Apóstol (Feast of St. James the Apostle), Celaya celebrates its patron saint with parades, open-air masses, fireworks, and musical performances that last nearly two weeks. You can also time your visit with the Christmas fair — Feria de Navidad — in December, a regional fair with food stalls, art displays, and musical acts that bring together rural and urban communities. The festival is held in Fundadores Park from December 25 through January 6.
If you're looking for accommodations, the city's central hotels tend to be clean, modern, and budget-friendly. The Hampton Inn by Hilton Celaya gives you modern comfort just steps from the Galerías Celaya mall, with perks like a complimentary hot breakfast and business-ready features. Nearby, Fiesta Inn Celaya Galerías puts you within walking distance of the city's main shopping hub. You'll have access to useful amenities like free Wi-Fi, a fitness center, and room service.
Celaya may not be home to the most Blue Flag beaches in the Americas or photogenic ruins, but it offers you a rare chance to see a Mexican city that is easily accessible, flavorful, and grounded in daily life. So if you leave with a sticky box of cajeta on your lap, you'll probably be thinking about more than just the sweetness.