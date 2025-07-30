Hidden In The Heart Of Mexico Is An Accessible Cosmopolitan City Famous For Its Caramel Sauce

If you've never heard of Celaya, you're not alone. But if you've ever tasted real Mexican caramel, there's a good chance it passed through here. This is the birthplace of Mexico's most famous caramel — cajeta — and you can watch it being stirred in copper pots inside factories like La Tradicional de Salgado, a business that has operated continuously since 1860. Vendors will gladly explain the cooking process, and many still sell cajeta in wooden barrels sealed with wax.

Although you might be expecting a sleepy colonial town, you'll be surprised to find that Celaya is a lived-in, working city. That's exactly why it's worth your time. The city is home to several traditional candy shops, including Cajetas La Reyna and Dulcería Salazar. Most shops will let you try the difference between cajeta quemada (burnt), envinada (with wine), and Cajeta de Vainilla (vanilla flavored), so you'll want to come hungry.

And while the caramel may catch your attention first, what makes Celaya stand out is how accessible it is. Celaya sits in Guanajuato state, directly along the corridor between Mexico City and Guadalajara, which is Mexico's second-largest city and an overlooked, tourist-friendly gem. The closest major airport is Aeropuerto Internacional de Querétaro (QRO), which is about an hour away by car. If you're traveling within Mexico, you can also use Primera Plus, a bus service that operates frequent routes to Celaya from Mexico City, León, and San Miguel de Allende.