The View From This Public Building Is One Of The Capital's Hidden Gems And A Serene Respite From Sightseeing

Let's be honest: Much of the United States is full of uninspired, 20th-century architecture and die-cast, one-story strip malls. Not so much for Washington, D.C. — at least some of it. The central area of the capital, which contains all of those highlights that people visit D.C. to see — the National Mall, Lincoln Memorial, the White House, etc. — is stuffed full of impressive structures and views that remind visitors of the country's 18th-century, Enlightenment-era roots. One overlooked building in that general vicinity, the Old Post Office Tower, offers a 270-foot-high, unexpectedly pleasant, tourist-free view of the surrounding cityscape. If you can find your way to the top, that is.

Looking at a map, you won't find the "Old Post Office Tower" listed anywhere. You will, however, find the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC on Pennsylvania Avenue. The clock tower on the roof is the tower in question. Built from 1892 to 1899 as a federal post office, the tower and its building have served many purposes over the years: the now-defunct Dead Letters Museum (featuring undeliverable mail that got shifted to the Smithsonian in 1911), home to various government offices from 1935 to 1978, and finally a restored historical building by 1983.

Nowadays, the Old Post Office Tower is a fully visitable, but barely known, tourist site attached to the Waldorf Astoria. Accessing it requires a bit of work, though, and necessitates going around the back of the building and looking for a little door near a Starbucks that says "Museum and Clock Tower" in gold letters. Two elevators and a circuitous route later, you'll be at the top.