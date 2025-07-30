Situated Between Crater Lake National Park And Bend Is Oregon's Volcanic City Surrounded By Alpine Lake Beauty
From British Columbia, through Washington and Oregon, and into Northern California, the Cascade Range delights visitors and locals alike with phenomenal views, epic recreation, and a string of dramatic volcanoes. Some of the most stunning active volcanoes in America include Mount St. Helens, Mount Adams, and Mount Hood — among others — and central Oregon's own geological wonders are certainly no exception! Here, you'll find Mount Jefferson, the Three Sisters, Crater Lake, and Newberry Volcano, all of which have been dormant for hundreds of years but are still monitored for activity. Meanwhile, their forested terrain and high-altitude lakes offer some of the region's most scenic stops. It's among these that you'll find the small, welcoming town of La Pine, within the Deschutes National Forest.
La Pine is only 30 miles south of the breathtaking scenery and delicious craft beer of Bend. And from central La Pine, it's only a 15-minute drive north to LaPine State Park, which straddles the Upper Deschutes River and boasts 14 miles of multi-use trails along with fantastic trout fishing. Walk along an ADA-accessible trail to visit the world's largest living ponderosa pine of its species, known endearingly as "Big Tree" or "Big Red," which stands 162 feet tall and nearly 29 feet in circumference, and rings in at more than 500 years old. Camp out here to enjoy the park's beautiful natural surroundings for a relaxing weekend or make it your basecamp for exploring fantastic regional destinations like Crater Lake National Park, only 60 miles southwest and known for having America's cleanest air and epic hiking trails.
Exploring La Pine, OR
La Pine has the distinction of being the Beaver State's youngest city, formally incorporated in 2006. But it's been a hub in the Cascade foothills for much longer. In the 1800s, French fur traders found the area suitable for settlement, and the small community has gradually grown over time to become home to around 2,500 residents today, with just under 20,000 in the entire surrounding area. Known for averaging around 300 days of sunshine per year, La Pine is a splendid place to access central Oregon's most sought-after hikes, campgrounds, and state and national parks.
Fortunately, since being outdoors has a tendency to work up a good appetite, La Pine is also an oasis for great eats. Start with Rise N Shine Breakfast and Brunch, a beloved local food truck open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., specializing in a rotating selection of breakfast burritos and burgers with picnic tables and a backyard vibe. For more popular food truck fare, check out The Chubby Duck or stop by Wetlands Taphouse for rotating visiting trucks like LaChapelle's Pizza, Fat Kat BBQ, Fish Lips, and Corn Dog Company. Other local lunch and dinner destinations include The Harvest Depot for comfort food staples, Cinco de Mayo Mexican Restaurant, and Badlands Artisan Distillery. For delicious, locally made beverages, get sippin' at Legend Cider Company.
When you're ready to call it a night, choose from vacation rentals like DiamondStone Guest Lodges or head about 20 minutes north to Sunriver Resort for a luxurious retreat with access to stunning nature only 15 minutes from Bend. For the more adventurous, don't forget about the area's top-notch camping.
Enjoying the Cascade Range around La Pine
East of town, you'll find an abundance of hiking trails near Paulina Lake and the active, 1,200-square-mile Newberry Crater — technically, a massive caldera that stretches 17 miles across. It's just about a half-hour drive from downtown La Pine to Paulina Falls, a beautiful cascade along Paulina Creek that pours from — you guessed it — Paulina Lake. This is also the home of Paulina Lake Campground, operated by the U.S. Forest Service, which can accommodate tents and RVs of all sizes.
On the other side of the volcano sits the aptly named East Lake, which, along with Paulina Lake, features plentiful opportunities for camping, fishing, paddling, and birdwatching. East Lake and Cinder Hill Campgrounds both offer easy access to the water, with stunning views of the surrounding caldera. Several unforgettable hiking trails wind around the lakes and afford astonishing views of the volcano. This includes Paulina Lakeshore Loop #3955, which follows the perimeter of Paulina Lake for around 7 miles. For more of a challenge, strike out on the Paulina Peak Trail, a 6.1-mile out-and-back route to the summit of its namesake mountain, where you'll revel in panoramic vistas over Newberry National Volcanic Monument's sprawling conifer forest and lakes.