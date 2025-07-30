Situated Between Crater Lake National Park And Bend Is Oregon's Volcanic City Surrounded By Alpine Lake Beauty

From British Columbia, through Washington and Oregon, and into Northern California, the Cascade Range delights visitors and locals alike with phenomenal views, epic recreation, and a string of dramatic volcanoes. Some of the most stunning active volcanoes in America include Mount St. Helens, Mount Adams, and Mount Hood — among others — and central Oregon's own geological wonders are certainly no exception! Here, you'll find Mount Jefferson, the Three Sisters, Crater Lake, and Newberry Volcano, all of which have been dormant for hundreds of years but are still monitored for activity. Meanwhile, their forested terrain and high-altitude lakes offer some of the region's most scenic stops. It's among these that you'll find the small, welcoming town of La Pine, within the Deschutes National Forest.

La Pine is only 30 miles south of the breathtaking scenery and delicious craft beer of Bend. And from central La Pine, it's only a 15-minute drive north to LaPine State Park, which straddles the Upper Deschutes River and boasts 14 miles of multi-use trails along with fantastic trout fishing. Walk along an ADA-accessible trail to visit the world's largest living ponderosa pine of its species, known endearingly as "Big Tree" or "Big Red," which stands 162 feet tall and nearly 29 feet in circumference, and rings in at more than 500 years old. Camp out here to enjoy the park's beautiful natural surroundings for a relaxing weekend or make it your basecamp for exploring fantastic regional destinations like Crater Lake National Park, only 60 miles southwest and known for having America's cleanest air and epic hiking trails.