An Island With Nicknames Like 'Seychelles Of Indonesia' And 'Indonesia's Maldives' Has Bali Beauty Minus The Crowds
Despite stretching over 5,000 miles, Indonesia is known to many foreign tourists for one primary destination: Bali. With stunning beaches, blue waters, and a welcoming culture, the gorgeous "Island of the Gods" is widely recognized as one of the world's top tourist spots. However, in recent years, Bali has struggled from overtourism. Many travelers no longer find peace and serenity, but instead face overcrowding and poor tourist behavior. For those willing to travel to the country's far eastern reaches, serene waters and surreal beauty await without the Bali crowds. The so-called "Seychelles of Indonesia" and "Indonesia's Maldives" is hidden in plain sight just off southern Sumatra.
The Bangka Belitung Islands, an off-the-beaten-path destination, are quickly emerging as a top vacation spot in Indonesia for those looking for a quiet and scenic getaway without heavy foreign tourist traffic. In April 2021, Belitung was designated by UNESCO as one of eight new global geoparks recognized for their unique combinations of culture and geography. The most populated island, Belitung — formerly called Billiton, after the mining magnate — has long been known as a key source of tin. Despite its mining past, the Indonesian government and UNESCO recognize Belitung (also spelled Belitong) as a promising ecotourism destination thanks to its striking geology, white-sand beaches, crystal-blue waters, and diverse marine life. Though the island had international flights in the past, most travelers currently reach it via Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, on the island of Java. That may soon change, as the airport recently regained international status and may begin direct service to Singapore.
Beautiful and scenic Belitung
Belitung is often compared with Bali for its scenic beauty and size. Resorts line the beaches on the island's northwestern shore, making it a great base for island hopping. Belitung is large enough to explore for several days by scooter or with a local driver, yet it does not have the crazy traffic of Bali's Canggu and Seminyak areas. The island beckons travelers who are looking to dive into turquoise waters, experience local cultures, or simply kick back and relax.
Tanjung Kelayang Reserve and Tanjung Tinggi offer perfect beach hideaways to cozy up with a book, watch a gorgeous sunset, or wander among the massive granite rocks along the shore. Nearby, local fishermen discovered a shipwreck carrying tremendous cache of ninth-century Chinese pottery, gold, and ceramics. Visitors should also consider a snorkeling trip to Galangal Island, near Lengukas Island (Pulau Lengkuas), the site of a lighthouse built by the Dutch in 1882 that offers incredible panoramic views.
On land, the island's largest city, Tanjung Pandan, has a mix of Chinese and Malay influence, especially in its street food, and gives travelers a glimpse into daily life in Indonesia. Just outside the city, don't miss photographing the jaw-dropping Kaolin Lake (Danau Kaolin), formed after kaolin, lead, and tin deposits were mined out and the mining site filled with rainwater. Unlike the natural bright blue waters of the "Caribbean of Montana," Kaolin Lake is blue due to leftover mineral deposits. Do not swim here as the water is toxic. For an under-the-radar hike and gorgeous view of the jungle canopy, venture to the island's southwestern corner and climb Batu Baginda, an 820-foot boulder that juts above the surrounding forest.
Belitung's private island getaway
While Belitung Island scars from years of tin mining, the white sands and crystal clear waters off Leebong Island (Pulau Leebong) feel a world apart –- a peaceful escape. Leebong Island is a small private island with villas overlooking cerulean waters, offering a carefree vacation experience that rivals the Maldives. Boats to Leebong typically take 20 minutes and depart from Ru Port (Tanjung Ru), about 40 minutes from Tanjung Pandan. Downloading Grab or Gojek — local ride-hailing apps similar to Uber — can make getting around easier.
Local food options on Belitung range from traditional meals at warungs, to Chinese Indonesian dishes, as well as a handful of Western-style cafes in Tanjung Pandan and at hotel resorts. Adventurous eaters should try the local cuisine based on seafood. Two specialties are lempah kuning, a tart soup with pineapple and turmeric, and ikan bakar (grilled fish). If you enjoy spicy food, and rich coffee, consider stopping in Jakarta, Southeast Asia's under-the-radar foodie haven on your way out.
Belitung's unique history, mix of cultures, and assortment of Western and local amenities make it a great place for a quiet and peaceful trip, especially during the rainy season from November through January. Many locals do not speak English, but are incredibly friendly and will likely be impressed if you make an effort to speak a bit of Bahasa Indonesia. Be wary of mosquitoes, though. Malaria has largely been eradicated, but dengue fever remains endemic to the islands.