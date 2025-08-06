An Island With Nicknames Like 'Seychelles Of Indonesia' And 'Indonesia's Maldives' Has Bali Beauty Minus The Crowds

Despite stretching over 5,000 miles, Indonesia is known to many foreign tourists for one primary destination: Bali. With stunning beaches, blue waters, and a welcoming culture, the gorgeous "Island of the Gods" is widely recognized as one of the world's top tourist spots. However, in recent years, Bali has struggled from overtourism. Many travelers no longer find peace and serenity, but instead face overcrowding and poor tourist behavior. For those willing to travel to the country's far eastern reaches, serene waters and surreal beauty await without the Bali crowds. The so-called "Seychelles of Indonesia" and "Indonesia's Maldives" is hidden in plain sight just off southern Sumatra.

The Bangka Belitung Islands, an off-the-beaten-path destination, are quickly emerging as a top vacation spot in Indonesia for those looking for a quiet and scenic getaway without heavy foreign tourist traffic. In April 2021, Belitung was designated by UNESCO as one of eight new global geoparks recognized for their unique combinations of culture and geography. The most populated island, Belitung — formerly called Billiton, after the mining magnate — has long been known as a key source of tin. Despite its mining past, the Indonesian government and UNESCO recognize Belitung (also spelled Belitong) as a promising ecotourism destination thanks to its striking geology, white-sand beaches, crystal-blue waters, and diverse marine life. Though the island had international flights in the past, most travelers currently reach it via Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, on the island of Java. That may soon change, as the airport recently regained international status and may begin direct service to Singapore.