Situated Between Zurich And Milan Is Switzerland's Lakeside Village With Mediterranean Charm And Italian Flair

It's easy to forget that Switzerland and Italy sit side by side. Folks often equate Italy with the country's southern, boot-shaped section along the Mediterranean, full of sun-radiant splendor like that of the Amalfi Coast and less touristy yet beautiful port towns like Salerno. Contrarily, Switzerland often means high-elevation towns abutting lakes and the toothy ridges of the ski-friendly Alps. But the Alps don't form a perfect boundary along northern Italy and southern Switzerland. One little town, Ascona — and its neighboring village, Locarno — sits on the southern side of the Alps but is still located in Switzerland. Situated partway between Milan and Zurich (a picturesque European city with the world's cleanest air), this unique village fuses the coastal magic of the Mediterranean with the narrow-laned, streetside wonder of central Europe.

Ascona-Locarno is only twenty minutes away from Italy by car. The lake that the village sits along, Lake Maggiore (yes, an Italian name), crosses the border between Switzerland and Italy. You could be boating along and gawking at the green-topped domes of the surrounding mountains and — snap — you're suddenly in another country. And if this setup sounds familiar to Earnest Hemingway fans, that's because a central turn of events in "A Farewell to Arms" features the protagonist, Frederic Henry, deserting the Italian army by escaping across Lake Maggiore and into Switzerland. Nifty how reality works, sometimes.

There's plenty to do in Ascona-Locarno besides catch up on classic literature, though. But if you're going to read, go for a stroll, and grab an al fresco coffee, you could do far worse than the villages' walkable waterfront. That tree-lined waterfront looks strangely lifted from the Mediterranean coast. Meanwhile, little architectural and natural twists, plus all the hillside biking, hiking, and climbing in sun or snow, remind you that you're still in Switzerland.