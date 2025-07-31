Situated Between Zurich And Milan Is Switzerland's Lakeside Village With Mediterranean Charm And Italian Flair
It's easy to forget that Switzerland and Italy sit side by side. Folks often equate Italy with the country's southern, boot-shaped section along the Mediterranean, full of sun-radiant splendor like that of the Amalfi Coast and less touristy yet beautiful port towns like Salerno. Contrarily, Switzerland often means high-elevation towns abutting lakes and the toothy ridges of the ski-friendly Alps. But the Alps don't form a perfect boundary along northern Italy and southern Switzerland. One little town, Ascona — and its neighboring village, Locarno — sits on the southern side of the Alps but is still located in Switzerland. Situated partway between Milan and Zurich (a picturesque European city with the world's cleanest air), this unique village fuses the coastal magic of the Mediterranean with the narrow-laned, streetside wonder of central Europe.
Ascona-Locarno is only twenty minutes away from Italy by car. The lake that the village sits along, Lake Maggiore (yes, an Italian name), crosses the border between Switzerland and Italy. You could be boating along and gawking at the green-topped domes of the surrounding mountains and — snap — you're suddenly in another country. And if this setup sounds familiar to Earnest Hemingway fans, that's because a central turn of events in "A Farewell to Arms" features the protagonist, Frederic Henry, deserting the Italian army by escaping across Lake Maggiore and into Switzerland. Nifty how reality works, sometimes.
There's plenty to do in Ascona-Locarno besides catch up on classic literature, though. But if you're going to read, go for a stroll, and grab an al fresco coffee, you could do far worse than the villages' walkable waterfront. That tree-lined waterfront looks strangely lifted from the Mediterranean coast. Meanwhile, little architectural and natural twists, plus all the hillside biking, hiking, and climbing in sun or snow, remind you that you're still in Switzerland.
Strolling around Ascona-Locarno and catching some jazz
Much of the joy of a trip to Ascona-Locarno comes from just poking around its picture-perfect streets, ducking into little shops that sell handcrafted goods from Switzerland's Ticino canton, grabbing an apertif at any one of its many bars, or just sitting on a bench along Lake Maggiore and admiring all the little boats while breathing in the mountain air. You could do any of these things on either the Ascona or Locarno side and freely cross between the two over the Maggia River. Each half's old, walkable centers — Via Borgo in Ascona and Piazza Grande in Locarno — are only about 40 minutes apart on foot and mere minutes by car. You'll find the same, bright, pastel, very Mediterranean facades everywhere. While in those areas, you'd be forgiven for thinking that you're in Italy, possibly Liguria near Genoa or Sanremo, or even somewhere along the nearby French Riviera, like Nice.
Speaking of French influence, Ascona is the informal jazz center of Europe, and has hosted the increasingly growing JazzAscona since 1975 to try and capture the spirit of New Orleans. The whopping 10-day, 200-show festival lasts from late June to early July, has free entry, and is overflowing not only with musical acts but parades and participatory dancing. But even if you miss the festival (which you shouldn't), there's loads to do in Ascona-Locarno besides stroll around and eat. The Municipal Museum of Modern Art Ascona makes a good stop, located right downtown along Via Borgo, as well as any of the area's many old churches, like the colorful, mountainside pilgrimage site of Sacro Monte and Church of S. Maria Addolorata slightly south of Ascona.
Taking advantage of Ascona-Locarno's untouched natural beauty
"Untouched" in a good way to describe the natural environment around Ascona-Locarno, which centers on the mountainside oasis of Lake Maggiore. Calmer, easier activities involve renting a boat and heading out onto the lake, or even renting a paddle boat for some fun exercise. Those who want to dial back the activity even more, but still take advantage of Maggiore's beauty, can visit a surprising number of spa and wellness options along the lake's shores. The lakefront Termali Salini & Spa Locarno, for instance, features a four-section sequence of thermal, saltwater pools.
Those who want to delve directly into the countryside of Ticino around Ascona-Locarno can easily do so. Hiking, trail running, and biking are good options in warmer months, starting in view of Lake Maggiore, while wintertime skiing and snowshoeing can take you further into the Alps, even out to resorts like the mountainside haven of Bosco Gurin further north. And in any season, you can visit the entirety of northern Italy's stunning Lakes District, a "heaven-sent" Italian region for nature lovers which extends from Lake Maggiore to Lake Como and Lake Garda.
Ascona-Locarno and Lake Maggiore are easily reached from Milan or Zurich, either by train or car. It's a real treat to see the landscape evolve from the green plains of central Lombardy in northern Italy (with Milan as its capital) to the high peaks of the Alps and even into central Germany's low-forested hills on the other side. And would-be visitors, take note: Despite being a Swiss village, Italian is Ascona-Locarno's official language, which includes signs and menus. It'd pay to brush up on some basic phrases before heading there.