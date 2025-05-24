Rick Steves Calls This Italian Region In The Alps' Shadows 'Heaven-Sent' For Any Nature Lover
While no place in Italy lacks for its fascinating culture and culinary excellence, in the words of travel expert Rick Steves, "Northern Italy's seductively beautiful lakes district — in the shadow of the Alps — seems heaven-sent for communing with nature." Just north of Milan and right on the Swiss border, this collection of freshwater lakes fed by Alpine waters offers some of the most remarkable scenery in the country, perfectly mirroring the snow-capped peaks in the distance while being bathed in fresh air off the mountains. Is it any wonder the region has been a favorite inspirational escape for artists and writers since the 1800s?
Of course, the Lakes District's history as an elite destination goes back much further, as far as the time of the Romans. Lake Garda, Lake Como, and Lake Maggiore are the largest of the district's six major lakes, and therefore the most popular, lined with spa towns, fishing villages, and exquisite hiking trails that connect them. Steves cites Lake Como as his favorite, saying it gives off a "heady whiff of aristocratic old days" among some of the most beautiful villas for art and garden lovers. But you can also visit Lake Orta, Lake Lugano, and Lake Iseo for a peaceful escape with fewer crowds.
What to see and do in the Lakes District
Each of the three main lakes has a personality all its own, so you can plan your time around the sorts of leisure you prefer. Lake Como provides laidback glamor, with romantic towns like Varenna and Bellagio hugging its shoreline. Rick Steves loves the exotic botanic gardens of Villa Carlotta and terraced Villa del Balbianello (seen on film in "Casino Royale"). Plus, you can visit the Silk Museum in Como to learn about the silk-making process and the city's legacy in fine textiles. Scenic ferry rides between the largest villages make all that bustling around as easy as the breeze.
Lake Maggiore contains the fabulously cultivated Borromean Islands, which Steves' claims is the best part of any visit here. The Isola dei Pescatori is covered in winding alleys and red-tiled roofs — a real fishermen's village with cute boutiques and cafes serving fresh-caught perch and trout. Isola Madre features sculpted tropical gardens full of oleanders, hibiscus, palms, and exotic conifers. But none is more spectacular than Isola Bella, whose Baroque palace, pyramid-like gardens, and submerged foundations make it look like a realm plucked from fantasy. To see it all on high, take the cableway to the top of Mount Mottarone, whose nearly 5,000-foot rise provides views over most of the lake's mid-section. (Note that, as of this writing, the cablecar is closed.)
Lake Garda tends to be the busiest, with hiking and cycling paths, rock-climbing routes, golf courses, and windsurfing. You can also visit an enormous underground waterfall in the limestone caves of Parco Grotta Cascata del Varone. In between adventures, recover in the baths of Sirmione, a resort town known for Castello Scaligero, whose crenelated battlements make it the picture-perfect example of a medieval castle, and the ruins of a nearly 2,000-year-old villa known as the Grotto of Catullus.
How to get there and where to stay
Several train lines operate regular services to the Lakes District from Milano Centrale, with travel times to the lake towns typically taking an hour or less. If you have a car, the drive will be a similar length of time, though it offers greater flexibility of getting around to different lakes and villages once there — just note that many roads around the lakes are narrow and winding, making them unideal for less confident drivers. Several coach tours also operate as day trips out of the city, though Rick Steves recommends instead that you spend the night as it's hard to really embrace the open-air beauty of the lakes on such a quick-turnaround journey.
Lake Como has both high-end stays in Bellagio and more down-to-earth accommodations in compact Varenna. The palatial Grand Hotel des Iles Borromées of Stresa graces Lake Maggiore's shores with five-star sparkle, and Hemingway fans may recognize its role in his wartime novel "A Farewell to Arms." For an elite experience, book a romantic weekend in Lake Garda's oldest luxury hotel, Locanda San Vigilio, on the Punta San Vigilio. You might otherwise choose a thermal spa stay in Peschiera del Garda, a town overflowing with natural hot springs and charming canals. A number of more modestly sized hotels, cottages, and B&Bs can be found throughout each as well, with prices as low as €60 per night, as of this publication.