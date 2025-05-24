Rick Steves Calls This Italian Region In The Alps' Shadows 'Heaven-Sent' For Any Nature Lover

Each of the three main lakes has a personality all its own, so you can plan your time around the sorts of leisure you prefer. Lake Como provides laidback glamor, with romantic towns like Varenna and Bellagio hugging its shoreline. Rick Steves loves the exotic botanic gardens of Villa Carlotta and terraced Villa del Balbianello (seen on film in "Casino Royale"). Plus, you can visit the Silk Museum in Como to learn about the silk-making process and the city's legacy in fine textiles. Scenic ferry rides between the largest villages make all that bustling around as easy as the breeze.

Lake Maggiore contains the fabulously cultivated Borromean Islands, which Steves' claims is the best part of any visit here. The Isola dei Pescatori is covered in winding alleys and red-tiled roofs — a real fishermen's village with cute boutiques and cafes serving fresh-caught perch and trout. Isola Madre features sculpted tropical gardens full of oleanders, hibiscus, palms, and exotic conifers. But none is more spectacular than Isola Bella, whose Baroque palace, pyramid-like gardens, and submerged foundations make it look like a realm plucked from fantasy. To see it all on high, take the cableway to the top of Mount Mottarone, whose nearly 5,000-foot rise provides views over most of the lake's mid-section. (Note that, as of this writing, the cablecar is closed.)

Lake Garda tends to be the busiest, with hiking and cycling paths, rock-climbing routes, golf courses, and windsurfing. You can also visit an enormous underground waterfall in the limestone caves of Parco Grotta Cascata del Varone. In between adventures, recover in the baths of Sirmione, a resort town known for Castello Scaligero, whose crenelated battlements make it the picture-perfect example of a medieval castle, and the ruins of a nearly 2,000-year-old villa known as the Grotto of Catullus.