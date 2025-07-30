This Gorgeous Waterfall Trail Close To Waikiki Travels Through Hawaii's Lush Forests

Mānoa Falls, also known as Waihii Nui by locals, stands as one of Oʻahu's most iconic waterfall hikes. The approximately 150‑foot cascade plummets into a small plunge pool carved into the Koʻolau Range's basalt backbone. It's the perfect excuse to escape Waikiki's beach crowds and shopping malls, and it's just a 15 to 20 minute drive away from the neighborhood.

To get to the falls, you must first hike the Mānoa Falls Trail, which spans approximately 1.6 miles round‑trip. Typically, hikers reach the falls in 30 to 60 minutes and return within two hours. Classified as easy to moderate, the path is suitable for most fitness levels, though grippy hiking boots are advised due to mud and slick rocks. The trail meanders through multiple vegetation terrains: You'll walk in a dense forest of bamboo, banyan trees, ginger, eucalyptus, native ferns, and more.

Scenes from Jurassic Park, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Lost, and Hawaii Five‑0 were all filmed here, which is no surprise considering the rainforest looks straight out of a movie. A towering bamboo forest comes right before reaching the falls, and at the trailhead you'll run into the iconic Lyon Arboretum, previously called the Mānoa Arboretum, a 200‑acre botanical garden maintained by the University of Hawai'i. Established in 1918, this lesser-known Hawaiian destination reforested former sugarcane lands and now harbors over 15,000 specimens, including endangered native Hawaiian flora.