One Of America's Best Resorts Thrives Along A South Carolina River With Southern Charm And Coastal Cuisines

A significant reason why The Dunlin is such a highly rated resort is that it doesn't feel like a traditional hotel. Yes, there's a lobby and the rooms are immaculate, but it almost feels like you're staying at a rich friend's house. That is to say that you get the comfort and relaxation of being at home, but you're pampered like you're one of South Carolina's elite. One of the best places to experience this pampering is at the onsite spa, which blends state-of-the-art treatments with some of the most stunning scenery around. Afterward, you can lounge at the resort's world-class pool, which is just as elegant and expertly designed as the rest of the hotel.

Another reason why The Dunlin stands out is that it allows you to explore as much of the local area through booked experiences. Whether it's your first time in South Carolina or you've been here multiple times, these excursions offer a wide variety of activities to appeal to all tastes. For example, you can take tours of the rugged coastline, view native dolphins from a boat, or even learn how to crab and fish. Whether you're at the resort for a weekend or an extended visit, you should take full advantage of these opportunities.

Finally, Southern comfort is more than just relaxing outside in the balmy air of the Lowcountry. The Dunlin offers a taste of South Carolina at Linette's, the resort's signature restaurant. Linette's has a menu of fresh seafood, with dishes like steamed oysters, crab cakes, caviar, and the catch of the day. Other decadent menu items include foie gras mousse, wagyu beef tartare, or aged New York strip steaks. The Dunlin also has impeccable room service to enjoy your meal from the comfort of your suite.