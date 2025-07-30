One Of America's Best Resorts Thrives Along A South Carolina River With Southern Charm And Coastal Cuisines
If you know anything about South Carolina, you know it's full of gorgeous scenery, vibrant cities, and one of the best coastlines in the United States. From Hilton Head to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina's coast is full of hidden treasures and stunning features. If you find yourself at Kiawah Island, you'll notice it's a sought-after escape for beaches and luxury resorts. Just inland from the island is a new resort on the map: The Dunlin.
This spectacular riverside hotel opened in the summer of 2024, and it's already become one of the top-rated resorts in the area, according to Travel + Leisure magazine. Although it doesn't overlook the ocean, it still has some of the best views in South Carolina, coupled with immaculately kept grounds and impeccable customer service.
So, if you're looking for a luxurious Southern getaway at one of the best new resorts in the American Southeast, look no further than The Dunlin. Let's break down why this place is so magical and accommodating.
Getting to know The Dunlin Resort in South Carolina
A significant reason why The Dunlin is such a highly rated resort is that it doesn't feel like a traditional hotel. Yes, there's a lobby and the rooms are immaculate, but it almost feels like you're staying at a rich friend's house. That is to say that you get the comfort and relaxation of being at home, but you're pampered like you're one of South Carolina's elite. One of the best places to experience this pampering is at the onsite spa, which blends state-of-the-art treatments with some of the most stunning scenery around. Afterward, you can lounge at the resort's world-class pool, which is just as elegant and expertly designed as the rest of the hotel.
Another reason why The Dunlin stands out is that it allows you to explore as much of the local area through booked experiences. Whether it's your first time in South Carolina or you've been here multiple times, these excursions offer a wide variety of activities to appeal to all tastes. For example, you can take tours of the rugged coastline, view native dolphins from a boat, or even learn how to crab and fish. Whether you're at the resort for a weekend or an extended visit, you should take full advantage of these opportunities.
Finally, Southern comfort is more than just relaxing outside in the balmy air of the Lowcountry. The Dunlin offers a taste of South Carolina at Linette's, the resort's signature restaurant. Linette's has a menu of fresh seafood, with dishes like steamed oysters, crab cakes, caviar, and the catch of the day. Other decadent menu items include foie gras mousse, wagyu beef tartare, or aged New York strip steaks. The Dunlin also has impeccable room service to enjoy your meal from the comfort of your suite.
How to experience Southern comfort at The Dunlin
Fortunately, although The Dunlin feels like it's deep in undeveloped backcountry, it's only a 40-minute drive from the Charleston International Airport. Being so close to the big city also allows you to take advantage of the sights, such as Charleston Battery, the romantic waterfront promenade lined with Southern mansions.
For accommodations, The Dunlin has two primary options: the Guest House or expansive suites. The rooms in the Guest House are around 500 square feet, but suites can be as large as 1,600 square feet, which is perfect for when you're traveling with a group or just want more space to stretch your legs. At the time of this writing, room rates can range from around $850 per night to over $2,000 for the larger suites.
While the Kiawah River is an incredible backdrop for your stay, the beach is also relatively close by on Kiawah Island or Seabrook Island. These spots offer pristine white sands and family-friendly accommodations, although they can get crowded during peak season. If you want a more relaxed beachfront experience, you can head south to one of the state's most underrated beach towns with a laid-back island lifestyle, Edisto Beach.