New York's Nostalgic Finger Lakes Charmer Boasts Historic Structures, Trails, And A Vintage Drive-In
When the small town of Avon, New York, was first formally established in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, it was known for its log tavern and for having the first bridge over the Genesee River. Many of the historic sites that helped Avon thrive are still available to visit today, creating a town steeped in history with no less than eight locations on the National Register of Historic Places (including the Avon Inn, which still welcomes guests) — it's no wonder the area is one of travel pro Samantha Brown's favorite summer getaways. Beyond its long-documented past, Avon boasts a vintage drive-in movie theater, cute shops, and several picture-perfect parks, complete with plenty of room to go for a stroll on its many trails. Enjoy relaxing in the sun from the 56-acre Avon Driving Park boasting baseball fields, an ice skating rink, and more, or spend time in the smaller 4-acre Case Park.
Avon is a charming town located in the Finger Lakes region of New York, a 9,000-square-mile area made up of 11 different lakes with more than 100 different wineries. One of the easiest ways to reach Avon is to fly into the Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF), which is located just about an hour's drive away. Several major airlines operate in and out of the airport, including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and more. Travelers can also fly into the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC), which is only about 30 minutes away from the town by car.
Enjoy learning about (and even staying in) Avon's historic past
Avon's modern history stretches back more than 200 years, and much of that is still visible in the town today. There are several sites travelers can visit to see that history come to life, like the Five Arch Bridge, which was built in the 1850s to carry rail traffic and now sits in a beautiful park along State Route 39. Another interesting spot is the First Presbyterian Church of East Avon, which was built starting in 1812 and still welcomes worshippers today. Travelers hoping to immerse themselves in history can book a stay at the Avon Inn, which was built in the 1820s, featured the first elevator in Upstate New York, boasted some famous guests from Henry Ford and Thomas Edison to Katharine Hepburn, and still features 14 boutique rooms you can stay in today. Soak up more of the town's history with a visit to the Avon Preservation & Historical Society's museum, which is open on Sunday afternoons.
Continue embracing the classic charm of Avon at the Vintage Drive In theater where visitors can pull right up in their cars and enjoy several (more modern) films. The outdoor theater even boasts vintage prices (just $12 for adults) and allows movie-goers to either bring their own food for a fee of $8 or order classic snacks like popcorn, funnel cake, nachos, cheesy fries, and burgers.
Get outside in Avon thanks to charming trails
Avon boasts several area parks where travelers can take advantage of the charm of Upstate New York. Start your visit at the Avon Driving Park, which sits at a whopping 56 acres and features a 2-mile fitness trail with guided stretching areas. Next, head to Wadsworth Park, a 29-acre park that connects the Avon Driving Park to the historic Five Arch Bridge, or walk the 2-mile roundtrip Erie Attica Park Trail along the former Erie Railroad. Closer to town, enjoy a warm day in Case Park, which features a swing set and play area.
Alternatively, get your steps in with a stroll along the town's charming Main Street, which has several local shops worth popping in to. Main Street is split into two sides: East Main Street and West Main Street. Pick out flower arrangements while taking a craft class at the Geek Chic Floral Boutique, hunt for antiques at the Trading Post, or get fitted for the perfect Western or English saddle at the Patchwork Saddlery. To continue exploring, get in the car and drive 30 minutes to another postcard-worthy Finger Lakes town with a charming downtown and wine trail.