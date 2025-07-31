New York's Nostalgic Finger Lakes Charmer Boasts Historic Structures, Trails, And A Vintage Drive-In

When the small town of Avon, New York, was first formally established in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, it was known for its log tavern and for having the first bridge over the Genesee River. Many of the historic sites that helped Avon thrive are still available to visit today, creating a town steeped in history with no less than eight locations on the National Register of Historic Places (including the Avon Inn, which still welcomes guests) — it's no wonder the area is one of travel pro Samantha Brown's favorite summer getaways. Beyond its long-documented past, Avon boasts a vintage drive-in movie theater, cute shops, and several picture-perfect parks, complete with plenty of room to go for a stroll on its many trails. Enjoy relaxing in the sun from the 56-acre Avon Driving Park boasting baseball fields, an ice skating rink, and more, or spend time in the smaller 4-acre Case Park.

Avon is a charming town located in the Finger Lakes region of New York, a 9,000-square-mile area made up of 11 different lakes with more than 100 different wineries. One of the easiest ways to reach Avon is to fly into the Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF), which is located just about an hour's drive away. Several major airlines operate in and out of the airport, including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and more. Travelers can also fly into the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC), which is only about 30 minutes away from the town by car.