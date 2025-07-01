Nestled In New York's Finger Lakes Is A Postcard-Worthy Town With A Charming Downtown And Wine Trail

Tucked in the north of New York state, near the Canadian border, lies a series of eleven lakes in a region of about 9,000 square miles known as the Finger Lakes. These long, slender lakes were created by glaciers and are a popular tourist destination for lake adventures, elegant resorts, historic towns, and fine wines. In fact, the Finger Lakes district is New York's highest-producing wine region. One of the most incredible Finger Lakes towns is Canandaigua, which means "The Chosen Spot" in the Seneca language.

Settled in the late 18th century on the northern shore of the large Lake Canandaigua, this quaint city brims with Victorian-era architecture and stunning views. Today, visitors explore the city's Main Street, with important sights such as the Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park and Ontario County Courthouse. and stay at the luxurious Lake House, which commands an impressive lakefront position. The lake's fertile hillsides are lined with vineyards, and the Canandaigua Lake Wine Trail weaves through the region's best wineries.

Canandaigua's classic charms may feel like entering a bygone era, however the city is easy to access. It is a 40-minute drive from Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, one of the best small airports in America, which receives direct flights from many major U.S. cities. Canandaigua is also a 5.5-hour drive north of New York City and about an hour east of Syracuse. The best time to visit Canandaigua is between May and October. The summer is ideal for lake excursions, while the region's spectacular fall foliage and harvest activities make it one of the most charming destinations on the East Coast for a fall vacation.