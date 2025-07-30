The Snake-Heavy Waters Of Rhode Island You'll Want To Know About Before Diving In
Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the U.S., but it packs in a lot of nature, culture, and history. Whether you're heading to New Shoreham, the under-the-radar Rhode Island town with charming streets, or visiting one of the state's best-reviewed beaches, there's always a good balance of nature and culture to enjoy. However, there are parts where the nature gets a little too slithery for most people's liking. Rhode Island has hundreds of freshwater lakes and ponds, and some of them are home to a significant number of snakes. The good news is that Rhode Island has no venomous snakes, so the chances of a life-threatening encounter with one are minimal. Until a few decades ago, you could still encounter rattlesnakes in the Ocean State's water bodies, and while some may rattle or even excrete a foul-smelling substance when threatened, they aren't the venomous kind.
That said, there are still several species of snakes to be found in many of Rhode Island's water bodies. The most common is the northern water snake, which feeds on fish, small birds, and insects. They are non-venomous but can grow to over 4 feet in length and will bite when threatened. While their size and banded coloring can be intimidating, the northern water snake is generally shy and will retreat. A bite from a non-venomous snake, called a dry bite, can nonetheless cause skin irritation, bleeding, and could even become infected if left untreated. There's also a small chance of an allergic reaction, which can be more severe. Therefore, get medical attention even if you're sure the snake is not venomous. When in doubt, do your best to avoid these bodies of water where snakes are common in Rhode Island's great outdoors.
Trustom Pond
Situated inside the Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge in Washington County, Trustom Pond is surrounded by a lush ecosystem that's perfect for hiking, fishing, and nature photography. Bird watching is also popular here, and enthusiastic birders should also consider visiting Norman Bird Sanctuary, which is one of Rhode Island's most incredible places to visit at least once in your life.
Since Trustom Pond is surrounded by a nature refuge, camping and picnics are not permitted, and the refuge is only accessible during daylight hours. Hikers are advised to stick to the designated trails, since parts of the refuge can get quite dense, and there is only a limited number of volunteers available to assist visitors.
Trustom Pond is frequented by snakes because of the extensive variety of small animals that make for ample fodder, such as bullfrogs. The pond is also home to several species of fish, so you'll find northern water snakes in the water and the marshy land surrounding the pond. Since the snake can swim underwater quite rapidly, it may not always be possible to spot them from afar. However, this species is generally quite shy and will stay away from people, so all you have to do is move in the other direction if you spot one. Other species of snakes that can be found in the area include the milk snake, smooth greensnake, a few varieties of the brown snake, and the common garter snake.
Bowdish Lake
A spot frequented in the summer for its stunning views and variety of activities, Bowdish Lake, situated near the Connecticut border in the town of Glocester, is popular amongst campers. There are activities for kids and adults and several private camp sites available. Because of the relatively high footfall, one may think that there aren't too many snakes in the area. However, with a state park nearby, there's plenty of wildlife around, including a rather large population of northern water snakes.
Expect to find snakes in and around the lake. Because of their large numbers and the fact that they're cold-blooded, the reptiles will likely be out in the sun, and there's a good chance you'll come across one when visiting the water body. You're more likely to see them out of the water in the summer months and swimming in the water during cooler periods. It's also a good idea to remain cautious in the surrounding forested area since it is also home to the northern brown snake. This one has a slightly different attack strategy and can eject a pungent spray to dissuade potential threats. While not dangerous, this can put a bit of a damper on the trip, so it's best to keep an eye out when navigating the area around the lake. Provided you take precautions, you're actually more likely to be bitten by ticks or mosquitoes than snakes, so carry bug repellent when you go.
Aquidneck Island
While technically not a singular water body, Aquidneck Island and its picturesque coastal communities are dotted with dozens of ponds and reservoirs, many of which play host to snakes. The island, with its rich history, is home to impressive architecture, most notably vintage mansions like The Breakers — a famous home that belonged to the Vanderbilt family. With interesting events, green areas, and several camping grounds, especially around Newport, the island offers a good mix of activities for visitors.
Like the rest of Rhode Island, venomous snakes haven't been spotted on Aquidneck Island in decades. However, the usual non-venomous snakes are here in healthy numbers. The species you're most likely to find in this picturesque spot off the mainland is the garter snake. While the snakes can be a variety of brown and tan shades, they are easily recognizable by their striking striped or checkered pattern and rough texture. Though it's highly unlikely because of how quick and shy they are, if you do end up getting bitten by one, the mild venom (otherwise harmless to most people) may develop into a rash. Therefore, medical attention is always a good idea, even if it's a dry bite. The advice also stands for the brown and milk snakes, both of which can also be found on Aquidneck Island, though not as commonly as the garter.