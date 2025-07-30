The Snake-Heavy Waters Of Rhode Island You'll Want To Know About Before Diving In

Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the U.S., but it packs in a lot of nature, culture, and history. Whether you're heading to New Shoreham, the under-the-radar Rhode Island town with charming streets, or visiting one of the state's best-reviewed beaches, there's always a good balance of nature and culture to enjoy. However, there are parts where the nature gets a little too slithery for most people's liking. Rhode Island has hundreds of freshwater lakes and ponds, and some of them are home to a significant number of snakes. The good news is that Rhode Island has no venomous snakes, so the chances of a life-threatening encounter with one are minimal. Until a few decades ago, you could still encounter rattlesnakes in the Ocean State's water bodies, and while some may rattle or even excrete a foul-smelling substance when threatened, they aren't the venomous kind.

That said, there are still several species of snakes to be found in many of Rhode Island's water bodies. The most common is the northern water snake, which feeds on fish, small birds, and insects. They are non-venomous but can grow to over 4 feet in length and will bite when threatened. While their size and banded coloring can be intimidating, the northern water snake is generally shy and will retreat. A bite from a non-venomous snake, called a dry bite, can nonetheless cause skin irritation, bleeding, and could even become infected if left untreated. There's also a small chance of an allergic reaction, which can be more severe. Therefore, get medical attention even if you're sure the snake is not venomous. When in doubt, do your best to avoid these bodies of water where snakes are common in Rhode Island's great outdoors.