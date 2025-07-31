The Incredible Country Where The Most American Expats Are Living In 2025

If you plan on living in Mexico, the country offers two types of resident visas, making it easier for those who aren't sure if they'll be there for more than a few years. The temporary resident visa grants you residency for up to four years, and the only requirement to obtain the visa is that you can prove you have enough income to sustain yourself in the country. After four years, you can apply for the permanent residency visa, which is a similarly straightforward process.

There are tons of great regions of Mexico that are safe and welcoming to expats. Many of the safest destinations in Mexico are in the Yucatán Peninsula. If you're looking for a busy city renowned for nightlife and shopping, Cancún and Playa del Carmen are both solid options in this region. For something quieter, look into the small town of Valladolid, known as Mexico's magical "pink city" with unbeatable cuisine, or Huatulco, a coastal town with a strong expat community. The area with the highest density of expats, though, is around Lake Chapala, with around 20,000 expats, according to International Living.

One disadvantage of Mexico for native English speakers is the potential language barrier. In expat hotspots, it might not be such an issue, but you'll want to pick up some Spanish for living in rural areas and communicating with government offices. The climate can also be a potential drawback come August and September, when it's much hotter and has more insects than what many people from the U.S. are used to. But if you're open to adaptation and embrace the slower-paced culture, then Mexico can be an enriching place to move to.