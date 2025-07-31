Nestled In Yosemite's South Is One Of America's Friendliest Cities With Cozy Cabins And Craveable Bites
California's Yosemite National Park is one of the most visited national parks in America; in 2024 alone, over four million people visited. Many of the park's visitors opt to camp at one of Yosemite's campgrounds, all of which opened up for the 2025 season for the first time since closures that started in 2019. That said, there are plenty of others who choose to stay outside the park. If you're one of those travelers, Oakhurst, California is a great option.
Oakhurst is just 30 minutes away from Yosemite's South Entrance, which makes this city the perfect base camp. Even better? It ranks high on Nextdoor's friendliness scale, so new friends are just a trip away. Here, you'll find lots of cozy cabin rentals to choose from and plenty of drool-worthy food to satisfy your soul.
To get there, fly into Fresno Yosemite International Airport, then drive north up California's State Route 41. Strap in, because it's almost an hour's drive, sometimes longer with traffic, but it's totally worth it for the views of the Sierra Nevada Hills. Here's what to expect.
Cozy cabins abound in Oakhurst
There's nothing better than tucking yourself into a cozy cabin at the end of a tiring or dangerous hike at Yosemite. While Airbnb has options for all group sizes in Oakhurst such as Angel's Rest and the Balsam Cabin, there are some eye-opening reasons why some may choose not to book one. Madera County has some great resources like Visit Yosemite for finding unique experiences in Oakhurst, such as the Hawk's Rest treehouse or the Little Red Caboose, but they also have rustic cabins and more modern homes available for rent.
Many of these cabins have gorgeous views of the Sierra Nevada mountains, but they are still close enough to Oakhurst for any small-town conveniences, like if you need to make a quick run for extra marshmallows. Speaking of conveniences, many options have modern amenities such as full kitchens and bathrooms. The decor in Oakhurst leans toward rustic, with plenty of reclaimed wood and stone architecture, incorporating luxury elements like ambient fire pits and hot tubs, outdoor decks, and wifi. These elements blend the beauty of Yosemite with cozy, comfortable stays.
Craveable bites in Oakhurst
Oakhurst doesn't just have charming stays. There are some delicious restaurants, too! A local favorite is Smokehouse 41, which is a California-style BBQ place that serves beef brisket, pulled pork, ribs, and classic sides like as jalapeno mac and cheese. The meats are smoked for up to 14 hours, and it's so good that it sells out daily.
For some award-winning upscale dining, head to The Elderberry House. This restaurant is a part of the boutique hotel Château du Sureau and is known for its impeccable French American cuisine, spearheaded by their culinary director, Chris Flint, and head chef, Ethan de Graff. With three-course and five-course meal options, they source ingredients from local farms to create a seasonally-rotating menu that showcases the region's freshest flavors. This location has won prestigious awards such as the AAA Five Diamond Award and the Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator in 2020. In 2023, this location also won the Diners' Choice award from OpenTable.
Plazuelas Mexican Restaurant and Taqueria is a great place to unwind and experience some authentic Mexican food. Though it operates out of a strip mall, the atmosphere is rustic and inviting with Latin cultural accents, perfect for casual outings or stops to and from Yosemite. Better yet, the food is god-tier. "Your tastebuds are about to meet Jesus," one reviewer on Yelp writes. Oakhurst, California is chock-full of gems like these. You won't regret a visit!