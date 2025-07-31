Nestled In Yosemite's South Is One Of America's Friendliest Cities With Cozy Cabins And Craveable Bites

California's Yosemite National Park is one of the most visited national parks in America; in 2024 alone, over four million people visited. Many of the park's visitors opt to camp at one of Yosemite's campgrounds, all of which opened up for the 2025 season for the first time since closures that started in 2019. That said, there are plenty of others who choose to stay outside the park. If you're one of those travelers, Oakhurst, California is a great option.

Oakhurst is just 30 minutes away from Yosemite's South Entrance, which makes this city the perfect base camp. Even better? It ranks high on Nextdoor's friendliness scale, so new friends are just a trip away. Here, you'll find lots of cozy cabin rentals to choose from and plenty of drool-worthy food to satisfy your soul.

To get there, fly into Fresno Yosemite International Airport, then drive north up California's State Route 41. Strap in, because it's almost an hour's drive, sometimes longer with traffic, but it's totally worth it for the views of the Sierra Nevada Hills. Here's what to expect.