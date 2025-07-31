Maui's Upcountry Coffee Town Is A Hawaiian Haven Full Of Lush Farms, Gardens, And Charming Markets
Maui is an island brimming with enchanting towns, secluded sandy beaches, and unique landscapes, so it is no surprise that Maui News has reported an increase in international visitor numbers. From Maui's barely visited hiking areas with a network of trails to witnessing majestic sunrises or sunsets at the summit of Haleakala — one of the best things to do in Maui, the island's offerings remain unmatched. Speaking of Haleakala, one of the most dramatic volcanic landscapes you can imagine, this region is also noted for its rich, fertile soil, ideal for coffee and cacao plantations to thrive.
One of the best places to experience Hawaii's enchanting coffee country is in the town of Kula, on the slopes of Haleakala, which is renowned for its markets, farm-to-table produce, and cooler temperatures. Apart from being a great place to escape the summer heat, a visit to "the breadbasket of Maui" gives you the chance to experience coffee and cacao tours firsthand, as well as soak up the most magical views over the central valley and wander through magical botanical gardens dotted throughout the region.
What makes this upcountry town so special is the feeling of seclusion and tranquility, yet it is located just 14 miles from Kahului Airport. Car hire is available at the airport, and this is the best way to experience Maui's coffee region as well as the rest of the island, which is teeming with stunning waterfalls, coastal hikes, and magnificent snorkeling spots.
Experience farm tours and tasting experiences in Kula
You could easily spend longer than planned in Maui's upcountry, especially if you seek a quiet escape. Given the many things to see and do in Maui's lush agricultural region, which is home to Maui's only winery and delicious coffee, chances are you will wish you had more time to experience it all. From Kula, you can easily visit Haleakalā National Park, whose soil makes it possible for such a diverse range of produce to grow, as well as embark on various farm and coffee tours, which are a standout feature of this region.
Kula, which means "open country," is a truly unique destination where visitors can enjoy an out-of-the-ordinary vacation, learning from artisans, visiting local farms, and wandering through lush gardens and orchards. Just 4.5 miles from the heart of Kula town, you will find O'o Farm, just one of the many options for touring the verdant agricultural lands. Here, you can dip your toes into the process of producing farm-to-table dishes, taste the region's best coffee, and learn about regenerative farming, which is by far one of the most unique experiences on the island.
If that wasn't enough, visitors can also embark on cacao tours, where they can taste and learn about the process of organically grown chocolate, with Kupa'a Organic Farm in Kula being one of the best places to do this. Tasting chocolate from Hawaii is a rarity, and those that have been grown in Maui are even more rare, making this a must-do activity when in Kula.
More unmissable highlights in this scenic coffee town
The coffee town of Kula is the epitome of a wholesome vacation, where visitors can truly get a sense of the region and its agricultural traditions. While this can certainly be experienced in its variety of intimate farm tours, visitors should also make time to explore the local markets and discover the gems of the "open country". Kula Country Farms is a great stop-off for those keen to browse the Kula country market that is held every third Saturday, as well as enjoy experiences like strawberry and pumpkin picking, which make a fantastic activity for families.
If growing coffee, cacao, fruit, vegetables, and dairy was not enough, the slopes of Haleakala have even been used for creating award-winning vodka. Ocean Vodka Organic Distillery is located just 10 minutes out of town and hosts guided tastings as well as a cafe, a farm store, and live music every day from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Haleakala Creamery is the place to enjoy incredible dairy produce, including goat cheese and ice cream, while the Surfing Goat Dairy offers visitors the chance to taste award-winning goat milk chocolate truffles and even more delicious goat cheese.
Children can enjoy petting and milking opportunities at Surfing Goat Dairy, and a visit to Maui Alpaca, described by Google reviewers as "one of the best experiences on Maui" for all ages, is a must when visiting Kula. Nature lovers cannot miss visiting Kula Botanical Gardens as well as the Ali'i Kula Lavender, for yet another unique opportunity to stroll among the region's vibrant flora.