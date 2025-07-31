Maui's Upcountry Coffee Town Is A Hawaiian Haven Full Of Lush Farms, Gardens, And Charming Markets

Maui is an island brimming with enchanting towns, secluded sandy beaches, and unique landscapes, so it is no surprise that Maui News has reported an increase in international visitor numbers. From Maui's barely visited hiking areas with a network of trails to witnessing majestic sunrises or sunsets at the summit of Haleakala — one of the best things to do in Maui, the island's offerings remain unmatched. Speaking of Haleakala, one of the most dramatic volcanic landscapes you can imagine, this region is also noted for its rich, fertile soil, ideal for coffee and cacao plantations to thrive.

One of the best places to experience Hawaii's enchanting coffee country is in the town of Kula, on the slopes of Haleakala, which is renowned for its markets, farm-to-table produce, and cooler temperatures. Apart from being a great place to escape the summer heat, a visit to "the breadbasket of Maui" gives you the chance to experience coffee and cacao tours firsthand, as well as soak up the most magical views over the central valley and wander through magical botanical gardens dotted throughout the region.

What makes this upcountry town so special is the feeling of seclusion and tranquility, yet it is located just 14 miles from Kahului Airport. Car hire is available at the airport, and this is the best way to experience Maui's coffee region as well as the rest of the island, which is teeming with stunning waterfalls, coastal hikes, and magnificent snorkeling spots.