One Of Mississippi's Best Camping Destinations Lies In A Serene State Park With Peaceful Freshwater Fishing
The scenic escape of Clarkco State Park in Quitman, Missisippi, near the Mississippi-Alabama border, is a place built on contradictions. It's easy to get to but still feels like a return to unspoiled nature. It's a hub of activity and serenity alike. It hosts rustic tent-only campsites but also comfortable modern cabins. And while everyone's experience in the park may be different, all visitors can enjoy an unforgettable time spent in a peaceful and beautiful place.
Clarkco is home to 815 acres of woodlands, 14 miles of nature trails, and the 65-acre Ivy Lake, which boasts excellent freshwater fishing. In addition to recreation opportunities on the water and trails, Clarkco has facilities for activities like playing tennis, disc golf, and picnicking. And if you're searching for a place to simply kick back and relax, the calm waters and still forests will help you set your cares aside for a little while.
Find the park just outside Quitman and off of U.S. Route 45. It's only about 20 minutes from the nearest interstate (I-59) and under 25 minutes from Meridian, a city rich in history, art, and outdoor fun. It's rare to find such a jewel of outdoor tranquility and adventure that's so easy to get to, so be sure to savor a camping getaway at this picturesque park.
Discover the best ways to explore Clarkco State Park
Whether you're spending a weekend camping at Clarkco or just visiting for the day, there are plenty of ways to see everything. The park's biggest draw is Ivy Lake, which welcomes swimming, paddling, and fishing. Anglers will be rewarded with a quiet, scenic day on the water and chances to catch bluegill, channel catfish, and largemouth bass. Before you cast a line, remember all Mississippi residents ages 16-65 need a fishing license here. You can purchase one at the park office. Residents will pay $10 (plus fees) for a license, while non-residents ages 16 and over will pay about the same price for a one-day freshwater fishing license or $30 (plus fees) for a three-day license. You can also use the license at other state parks, like this underrated adventure lover's paradise with water sports and a secret waterfall.
Once you're licensed, wander the shoreline searching for a great spot to cast off or rent a kayak and fish on the water. Kayak rentals are $20 for a half-day or $30 for a full-day. They're a great way to explore the lake's banks and gain a new perspective of the park, whether you're fishing or seeking a peaceful way to see the sights.
Speaking of peaceful ways to explore, several easy-to-moderate park nature trail hikes make for great family outings. The 2.6-mile Ivy Lake Loop travels around the lake's perimeter, providing great views of the water. The park's shady 5-mile nature loop offers an extended adventure over hills, past streams and bridges, and toward an observation tower.
Clarkco State Park's camping scene has options for everyone
After a long day spent exploring, there's nothing like relaxing at a cozy cabin or comfortable campsite, and Clarkco has great overnight options no matter what your group prefers. If you're interested in tent camping, 15 first-come, first-serve primitive sites close to the water offer a picnic table and fire ring for all your campfire cooking needs. There are also 43 full hook-up RV sites in a developed camping area with three bathhouses. Meanwhile, those seeking even more comfort can reserve one of 20 air-conditioned vacation cabins, which sleep up to eight people and have private piers along the lake.
A good camping trip isn't just about where you lay your head, though. When you're done exploring the park's quiet shores and shady paths, this destination boasts enough activities to keep you busy for a weekend and beyond. Try disc golfing at the 18-hole Twin Pines course, a moderately challenging forested track open to all who pay the $2 state park entry fee. Discs are available to buy or rent at Clarkco's camp store. Visitors can also enjoy two newly resurfaced tennis courts and four pickleball courts. Kids will love the three park playgrounds and updated Splash Zone, which is a wet and wild way to cool off away from the lake.
