One Of Mississippi's Best Camping Destinations Lies In A Serene State Park With Peaceful Freshwater Fishing

The scenic escape of Clarkco State Park in Quitman, Missisippi, near the Mississippi-Alabama border, is a place built on contradictions. It's easy to get to but still feels like a return to unspoiled nature. It's a hub of activity and serenity alike. It hosts rustic tent-only campsites but also comfortable modern cabins. And while everyone's experience in the park may be different, all visitors can enjoy an unforgettable time spent in a peaceful and beautiful place.

Clarkco is home to 815 acres of woodlands, 14 miles of nature trails, and the 65-acre Ivy Lake, which boasts excellent freshwater fishing. In addition to recreation opportunities on the water and trails, Clarkco has facilities for activities like playing tennis, disc golf, and picnicking. And if you're searching for a place to simply kick back and relax, the calm waters and still forests will help you set your cares aside for a little while.

Find the park just outside Quitman and off of U.S. Route 45. It's only about 20 minutes from the nearest interstate (I-59) and under 25 minutes from Meridian, a city rich in history, art, and outdoor fun. It's rare to find such a jewel of outdoor tranquility and adventure that's so easy to get to, so be sure to savor a camping getaway at this picturesque park.