Ancient Cypresses Thrive Around Mississippi's Serene, Swampy Lake With Unique Trails And Wildlife

For appreciators of old-growth trees and unique forest communities, Sky Lake is a bucket list-worthy destination in Mississippi's Alluvial Valley. Officially the Sky Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA), this preserve invites visitors to experience the serenity of one of the world's largest and oldest stands of bald cypress. Rising out of murky waters, these ancient trees stood long before European explorers reached the Americas, some dating back over 1,000 and possibly even 2,000 years.

Sky Lake covers over 3,500 acres and serves as a textbook example of a healthy cypress-tupelo swamp, a wetland characterized by trees growing in seasonally flooded conditions. While many bald cypresses were harvested during the late 1800s and the early 1900s, these giants survived, creating a thriving habitat for migratory and nesting birds. For avid birders, the best time to visit is during the fall when wading and shorebirds descend upon the preserve, while water-loving birds like herons and egrets stalk through the swamp on stilted legs. However, just like America's second-oldest national park, the trees are the main draw.

Situated near Belzoni, about 1 hour and 20 minutes drive north from Jackson, the capitol of Mississippi, and far from the seafood and sunset cities along Mississippi's gulf coast, Sky Lake is well off the beaten path and attracts a local crowd. Despite the remote location, it's a worthwhile stop on your travels through Mississippi, the best and most affordable state for a U.S. road trip.