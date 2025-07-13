Ancient Cypresses Thrive Around Mississippi's Serene, Swampy Lake With Unique Trails And Wildlife
For appreciators of old-growth trees and unique forest communities, Sky Lake is a bucket list-worthy destination in Mississippi's Alluvial Valley. Officially the Sky Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA), this preserve invites visitors to experience the serenity of one of the world's largest and oldest stands of bald cypress. Rising out of murky waters, these ancient trees stood long before European explorers reached the Americas, some dating back over 1,000 and possibly even 2,000 years.
Sky Lake covers over 3,500 acres and serves as a textbook example of a healthy cypress-tupelo swamp, a wetland characterized by trees growing in seasonally flooded conditions. While many bald cypresses were harvested during the late 1800s and the early 1900s, these giants survived, creating a thriving habitat for migratory and nesting birds. For avid birders, the best time to visit is during the fall when wading and shorebirds descend upon the preserve, while water-loving birds like herons and egrets stalk through the swamp on stilted legs. However, just like America's second-oldest national park, the trees are the main draw.
Situated near Belzoni, about 1 hour and 20 minutes drive north from Jackson, the capitol of Mississippi, and far from the seafood and sunset cities along Mississippi's gulf coast, Sky Lake is well off the beaten path and attracts a local crowd. Despite the remote location, it's a worthwhile stop on your travels through Mississippi, the best and most affordable state for a U.S. road trip.
Kayak through majestic groves or spot wildlife from the boardwalk at Sky Lake
The best way to experience Sky Lake is by kayaking or canoeing along the 2.6-mile paddling trail. "It gives you a little bit better perspective of how large some of these trees are because you can get right up next to them and paddle amongst all of them," Jason May, Wildlife Mississippi's Special Projects Coordinator, shared with Progress, adding that "It's just a unique place...kind of like our local version of the giant redwoods." There's one main trail with several attached loops, ranging between 0.4 and 1.1 miles. The best time to hit the water is between late summer and early fall, when water levels are high, allowing you to move freely between the trees. Make sure to apply sunscreen and bring lots of water.
If you prefer to stay on land, the uncrowded preserve boasts a 1,735-foot boardwalk, which is stilted about 12 feet above the water and surprisingly well-maintained despite the low number of visitors. From here, you can spot turtles, snakes, or possibly an alligator without sinking into the deep mud, and learn about the ecological importance of cypress tree communities through interpretive signs. The boardwalk is accessible to strollers and includes several built-in benches along the way.
Although the preserve doesn't offer kayaks for rent, you can bring your own or contact Delta Wind Birds about both guided nature walks and assistance finding a craft. This non-profit is not a tour group; however, the staff does a great job making Sky Lake accessible to the public and preserving wetlands like this one for future generations.