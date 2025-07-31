Canada's Riverside Village Nestled Outside Ottawa Has Storybook Scenery, Forest Trails, And A Cozy Ski Culture
Located just a 30 minutes drive from Canada's capital of Ottawa — a city known for its Parliament buildings and Tulip Festival — Wakefield is a quaint, people-oriented village nestled in La Pêche, featuring hiking trails, an artistic community, and a ski culture ready to be discovered. Situated in Quebec, the maple syrup capital of the world, Wakefield draws tourists thanks to an exciting tourism legacy. The city was named after the town of Wakefield in England by immigrants from the United Kingdom who set foot on the territory.
The town owes part of its charm to the Wakefield Mill Hotel & Spa, which once was a stone building flanking the river. But it has now become a beacon in Gatineau Park, conjuring up images of a fairy tale town. Established in 1838 as a grist mill, the old three-story building was a remarkable example of how a community developed a strong, agricultural-based economy. Today, the mill has been transformed into a cozy yet sophisticated hotel overlooking the stream gushing over boulders, offering its guests a relaxing experience.
Along the path lined with shrubs and blooming flowers that skirt the Gatineau River, you'll come across the well-known Gendron Bridge, characterized by a red-hued structure that was rebuilt after a fire destroyed it in 1984. The covered bridge stands as a symbol in Wakefield showcasing a strong community's devotion to protecting what belongs to their heritage. Next to the bridge, visit the Fairbairn House Heritage Centre to step into Wakefield's history before heading to the inspiring Khewa art store, where you can browse Indigenous-made apparel and craftworks.
Enjoying the outdoors in Wakefield
Canada's wild, untamed beauty boasts tones of piercing white in the winter and the vibrant green and ochre of the tundra in summer, with each season laying bare breathtaking scenery that surprises the wanderer with new eyes. Therefore, make Gatineau Park your starting point to go off-grid along Wakefield's hiking trails, while exploring the area with thrilling activities like kayaking, biking, or the exhilarating zip-lining trip gliding above the forest.
In Canada there's no shortage of trails you can choose from, so depending on your time schedule, you can pick one that best suits your holiday or daytrip. If you're looking for moderate hiking, embark on a Canadian-style adventure along Trail 72 in Gatineau Park — a nearly seven-mile loop trek that takes around three hours to complete. The trail is a popular winter outdoor adventure thanks to a thick, snow-covered path dotted with towering forest trees. And don't forget your snowshoes if you want to hike along frozen terrains. Grab your torch or a headlamp to venture inside the woodland once the evening descends — the darkness is part of the fun, after all.
A family-friendly, year-round hike, Wakefield's Trans Canada Trail runs through the Gatineau Valley following the stream, making it an ideal spot for a picnic or to enjoy the company of your four-legged friend. If you've had enough of ambling, you can hop on your two-wheeler around the area and learn about its history and Indigenous culture. Up for a challenging trip to an idyllic lake? Lake Philippe loop is almost a six-hour hike along a secluded path in the forest leading to a placid lake. Swim in nearby beaches in summer or wear your fancy snowshoes in winter.
Skiing your way in Wakefield
While Vancouver may be home to one of North America's busiest ski resorts, Wakefield is bound to a rich ski culture particularly focused on family entertainment — which is good to know if you plan to bring along your offspring. Centre Vorlage, for example, features 19 ski and snowboard paths and includes the option to ski at night under the starry sky on 13 of their trails. During the warmer months, you can take advantage of an outdoor recreation center.
With 22 ski trails, two snow parks, and one tubing park, Sommet Edelweiss is a prime ski center that distinguishes itself for welcoming over 2,000 people with disabilities so that they can enjoy snowboarding and skiing, supported by experienced instructors. Sommet Edelweiss also provides ski schools for members of all ski levels and walks of life, with programs ranging from weekly group and private lessons to self-taught courses — ensuring fun is guaranteed. Mont Ste Marie is another great option to hone your ski skills down the snow-blanketed slopes. Take hold of priority-guaranteed season passes or book lessons to suit your abilities, all while making the most of fun times with friends while sipping a glass of warm Caribou or a cold beer.
Planning a winter or summer vacation in the unexpected country with the world's longest coastline? The best way to arrive in Wakefield, Quebec, is to fly to Ottawa International Airport and then drive for around 40 minutes or take public transportation.