Canada's Riverside Village Nestled Outside Ottawa Has Storybook Scenery, Forest Trails, And A Cozy Ski Culture

Located just a 30 minutes drive from Canada's capital of Ottawa — a city known for its Parliament buildings and Tulip Festival — Wakefield is a quaint, people-oriented village nestled in La Pêche, featuring hiking trails, an artistic community, and a ski culture ready to be discovered. Situated in Quebec, the maple syrup capital of the world, Wakefield draws tourists thanks to an exciting tourism legacy. The city was named after the town of Wakefield in England by immigrants from the United Kingdom who set foot on the territory.

The town owes part of its charm to the Wakefield Mill Hotel & Spa, which once was a stone building flanking the river. But it has now become a beacon in Gatineau Park, conjuring up images of a fairy tale town. Established in 1838 as a grist mill, the old three-story building was a remarkable example of how a community developed a strong, agricultural-based economy. Today, the mill has been transformed into a cozy yet sophisticated hotel overlooking the stream gushing over boulders, offering its guests a relaxing experience.

Along the path lined with shrubs and blooming flowers that skirt the Gatineau River, you'll come across the well-known Gendron Bridge, characterized by a red-hued structure that was rebuilt after a fire destroyed it in 1984. The covered bridge stands as a symbol in Wakefield showcasing a strong community's devotion to protecting what belongs to their heritage. Next to the bridge, visit the Fairbairn House Heritage Centre to step into Wakefield's history before heading to the inspiring Khewa art store, where you can browse Indigenous-made apparel and craftworks.