This Scenic Island With Pink Beaches And World-Class Hospitals Was Named The Best Place To Retire In Greece In 2025

According to World Population Review, only a little over 23,000 American expats live in Greece. However, there are plenty of reasons why more should consider making the move over, particularly for retirement. In its 2025 Annual Global Retirement Index, International Living ranked the Mediterranean country as the eighth best place to retire for its slower pace of life, sense of community, and low cost of living. And now, one expat has revealed her pick for the best island for retirees to call home — the underrated island of Crete, which is the perfect getaway for sun, beaches, and food.

Lynn Ruolo, an American living in Athens, shared her expertise with International Living, calling Crete the perfect choice because it "combines the best of Greek island living with practical advantages." Let's take a deeper look at why. As Greece's largest island, Crete has a population of about 635,000 residents that mainly cluster around the main cities of Heraklion, Chania, Rethymno, and Agios Nikolaos. But there are also rural escapes, giving the option for peace and quiet close to larger towns with essential services.

Retiring to Crete means taking advantage of all the reasons why tourists flock here. From hidden hike-in beaches that are great for swimming and snorkeling and the pink sands of Elafonissi Beach to Chania's charming Venetian harbor, there are plenty of places to rest, relax, and sightsee. But at the same time, the island offers everything you really need to set up a home and feel comfortable, particularly in your retirement years, including world-class hospitals.