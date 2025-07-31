This Scenic Island With Pink Beaches And World-Class Hospitals Was Named The Best Place To Retire In Greece In 2025
According to World Population Review, only a little over 23,000 American expats live in Greece. However, there are plenty of reasons why more should consider making the move over, particularly for retirement. In its 2025 Annual Global Retirement Index, International Living ranked the Mediterranean country as the eighth best place to retire for its slower pace of life, sense of community, and low cost of living. And now, one expat has revealed her pick for the best island for retirees to call home — the underrated island of Crete, which is the perfect getaway for sun, beaches, and food.
Lynn Ruolo, an American living in Athens, shared her expertise with International Living, calling Crete the perfect choice because it "combines the best of Greek island living with practical advantages." Let's take a deeper look at why. As Greece's largest island, Crete has a population of about 635,000 residents that mainly cluster around the main cities of Heraklion, Chania, Rethymno, and Agios Nikolaos. But there are also rural escapes, giving the option for peace and quiet close to larger towns with essential services.
Retiring to Crete means taking advantage of all the reasons why tourists flock here. From hidden hike-in beaches that are great for swimming and snorkeling and the pink sands of Elafonissi Beach to Chania's charming Venetian harbor, there are plenty of places to rest, relax, and sightsee. But at the same time, the island offers everything you really need to set up a home and feel comfortable, particularly in your retirement years, including world-class hospitals.
Benefits and costs of living in Crete
Ruolo points to Crete's two international airports as a key selling point. Heraklion International Airport is the second-busiest in the country, while Chania International Airport has many direct flights to Europe during the tourist season. At the same time, the island is also an excellent point of departure for exploring the Greek Isles, each of which has its unique culture. For example, Santorini is just 90 minutes away via high-speed boat. Day trips allow retirees to experience all that Greece has to offer while having a home base away from the crowds.
Crete also offers excellent medical care, with Heraklion University General Hospital ranking second on a list of the top hospitals in the country. With hospitals in all of Crete's four prefectures, as well as numerous health centers and private clinics, medical assistance is never far. Plenty of restaurants, grocery stores, and even shopping malls in the larger cities also ensure that retirees will have all the essentials while also enjoying an authentic Greek community.
What does it take financially to retire here? All told, it beats out one of the most affordable cities to retire in the United States. According to Numbeo, it costs 10.5% less to settle in Heraklion, Crete's largest city, than in Boise, Idaho. To put things into perspective, a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Heraklion costs an average of $555 a month, as opposed to $1,634 in Boise. But if you want to buy, act fast, as prices have been trending upward since 2022. Indomio, a Greek real estate website, states that at the time of writing homes on Crete are selling at an average of 180 euros ($210) per square foot to 267 euros ($315) per square foot. So if retirement is creeping up, don't cross Greece off your list.