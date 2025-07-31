Right Next To Alaska's Largest City Is A Vast State Park Paradise With Spectacular National Park-Caliber Views
Alaska has eight incredible national parks, including Katmai National Park with thousands of resident bears and the remote and rugged Gates of the Arctic National Park. But it also has a wealth of state parks, like Chugach State Park, only 25 minutes from downtown Anchorage. Pronounced CHEW- gatch, the park shares its name with the mountain range within it as well as Alaska Native people in the area. The park is nearly half a million acres, stretching from the Knik Arm north of the city down to the Turnagain Arm at the south, and it's one of the largest state parks in the U.S. It's basically the backyard of Alaska's biggest city, and it's a popular destination for locals and visitors alike with a veritable treasure trove of outdoor adventure and natural beauty with something for everyone.
One real benefit of the mountains in Chugach State Park is that many of them begin near sea level, so if you're someone who is sensitive to altitude, you can still enjoy making a mountain summit. That isn't to say that the hikes here aren't challenging. There's an astounding 120 named peaks within the state park, the tallest of which is Bashful Peak at 8,005 feet.
With so many peaks and 280 miles of trails over such a wide expanse, it's hard to narrow down the best of what to do here. But one can't-miss spot is Flattop Mountain. It is the most climbed mountain, not just in the park, but in the state. You can get a shuttle to the Glen Alps Trailhead from downtown Anchorage, and it's a 3-mile round trip hike to the top at 3,350 feet. And there are stunning views along the way, including Denali if it's a clear day.
Hiking, paddling, and cycling in Chugach State Park
The Blueberry Loop, a 1.5-mile loop with blueberry bushes laden with fruit during late summer, is a relatively easy hike perfect for families with kids, starting from the Glen Alps Trailhead in Chugach State Park. It also has beautiful wildflowers in summer. Another fun family-friendly hike is the Thunderbird Falls Trail. It's 2 miles out and back along the Eklutna River that takes you to a 200-foot waterfall. For something more strenuous, the South Fork Valley Trail takes you around 11 miles round trip to the contrastingly colorful Eagle and Symphony Lakes; Eagle Lake is green while Symphony Lake is blue. The northern section of the park includes the Eagle River Nature Center where you can learn more about the area, including summer programs for kids and families; it's also a trailhead for the Crow Pass Trail, which runs 23 miles through the mountains and passes to Girdwood.
The Eagle River is also fun for paddling, as is Eklutna Lake, a glacial lake with 15 miles of shoreline. You can even make it a trifecta of Alaska trail experiences by hiking, paddling, and mountain biking at Eklutna Lake on a tour with Lifetime Adventures. They also offer kayak and bike rentals.
On the Turnagain Arm side of the park, there's the 13.3-mile one-way trail, the Indian to Girdwood Bike Path (also called the Bird to Gird), which takes you along a part of the Seward Highway. This paved route gives you a chance to see wildlife, like beluga whales in mid to late summer and Dall sheep year round. It's open for hikers, bikers, and cross-country skiers (depending on the season).
Chugach State Park winter fun, camping, and important reminders
On the southeastern edge of the Chugach State Park is the town of Girdwood, home to famed ski resort Alyeska. But there's also a small local hill within the state park itself. The Arctic Valley Ski Area has two chairlifts, a T-bar and a rope tow, and a mix of runs, including a handful of expert options. There's also backcountry and cross-country skiing in the park. Another popular winter activity is snowmobiling; there's six designated areas open for snow machines.
While it's easy enough to make a day trip (or two or three) to Chugach State Park from Anchorage, there are three established campgrounds with water, toilets, fire pits, and more, as well as backcountry campsites in the park. There are also a number of reservable cabins, and Eagle River Nature Center has three yurts. There are also backcountry camping options.
There are some things to keep in mind when planning your visit. Bring layers as the weather can change quickly. And there's plenty of wildlife, including moose and bears, in Chugach State Park. While it can be incredible to see these big animals in their natural habitat, you need to know how to act. The very basics are to back away from a moose and don't run from a bear. Consider carrying bear spray, but make sure you know how to use it. And if you're camping, make sure you store your food and other smell-ables properly. And even though you're close to a major city, the backcountry is still wild; make sure you have the skills needed to keep yourself safe.