Right Next To Alaska's Largest City Is A Vast State Park Paradise With Spectacular National Park-Caliber Views

Alaska has eight incredible national parks, including Katmai National Park with thousands of resident bears and the remote and rugged Gates of the Arctic National Park. But it also has a wealth of state parks, like Chugach State Park, only 25 minutes from downtown Anchorage. Pronounced CHEW- gatch, the park shares its name with the mountain range within it as well as Alaska Native people in the area. The park is nearly half a million acres, stretching from the Knik Arm north of the city down to the Turnagain Arm at the south, and it's one of the largest state parks in the U.S. It's basically the backyard of Alaska's biggest city, and it's a popular destination for locals and visitors alike with a veritable treasure trove of outdoor adventure and natural beauty with something for everyone.

One real benefit of the mountains in Chugach State Park is that many of them begin near sea level, so if you're someone who is sensitive to altitude, you can still enjoy making a mountain summit. That isn't to say that the hikes here aren't challenging. There's an astounding 120 named peaks within the state park, the tallest of which is Bashful Peak at 8,005 feet.

With so many peaks and 280 miles of trails over such a wide expanse, it's hard to narrow down the best of what to do here. But one can't-miss spot is Flattop Mountain. It is the most climbed mountain, not just in the park, but in the state. You can get a shuttle to the Glen Alps Trailhead from downtown Anchorage, and it's a 3-mile round trip hike to the top at 3,350 feet. And there are stunning views along the way, including Denali if it's a clear day.