Southwest's Most Iconic And Unique, Decades-Old Feature Is Coming To An End

It's the end of an era for frequent flyers on Southwest Airlines who've enjoyed wandering down the aisle and choosing a window seat on a whim. This is because the company's iconic and decades-old open seating model will come to a close in January of 2026. This new policy change comes not long after Southwest ended its famed "Bags Fly Free" program in May of 2025. So, what's behind the big changes at the largest low-cost carrier in the country?

It all comes down to dollars and cents — and shifting traveler preferences. In terms of customer satisfaction and fan following, Southwest Airlines has long been one of the most popular airlines in the United States. The brand is especially beloved by budget-minded travelers, and in 2023, J.D. Power published the North America Airline Satisfaction Study where Southwest beat out Delta and JetBlue, ranking first for customer satisfaction in the economy category. This probably comes down to the fact that the airline has big seats, simple rules, and plenty of nonstop flights.

Part of Southwest's popularity has to do with its unique twists on industry convention. The company has traditionally kept airfares affordable through its high-frequency, quick-turnover approach. The airline only uses one kind of aircraft, the Boeing 737, simplifying pilot training and plane maintenance. It focuses on direct routes to in-demand destinations, sometimes providing service to secondary airports to keep overhead costs low.