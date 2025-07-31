The 'ATV Capital Of Idaho' Is An Outdoor Lover's Paradise With Off-Road Trails, Ghost Towns, And Reservoir Fun
The all-terrain vehicle (ATV) capital of Idaho is so named because this city allows you to drive ATV, UTVS, and other off-road vehicles on any city street or alley. This city is called Mackay, and it's a small, remote destination place in Custer County, which is absolutely surrounded by mountains. Located 215 miles from Boise and 94 miles from Idaho Falls Regional Airport, Mackay is at the foot of the imposing Mt. Borah, Idaho's highest peak with epic mountain views.
Mackay is named after the town's main financier, John William Mackay. Incorporated in 1901, Mackay was built to be a copper mining district, and today, many of the former mining sites have become popular trail spots.
This region is best explored via ATV or dirt bike, but there are also plenty of hiking routes. These roads will take you past ghost towns, through canyons, and across peaks that rival the views from the Swiss Alps. If you fancy exploring for a few days, you can rest up at The Bear Bottom Inn or the Wagon Wheel Cottages and RV Park. You can also camp at Mackay Reservoir, which is under 10 minutes from town.
Mackay's ghost towns and abandoned mines
To explore Mackay's ghost towns and abandoned mines, you can follow the Mackay Mine self-guided route by grabbing a trail map from a store in town or downloading one on your phone beforehand, as cell coverage can be sketchy on these rural roads. The trail passes through White Knob, which, in its heyday, was a bustling mining town with a cinema, a pool hall, and up to 1,000 residents. The town was deserted in the '30s. For more ghostly charm, visit this abandoned Idaho town 103 miles away.
There are different routes you can take depending on your vehicle, so some of these roads can be accessed by a regular car. Keep in mind that the ground gets tougher as you go along, so if it's possible, you may have a better time if you use an off-road vehicle. You can rent an ATV from companies in town like Lost River Adventures and Polaris Adventures. These routes are also open to hikers, bikers, and horses, so there are other options if you don't want to drive an ATV.
Anyone interested in Mackay's unique history should also pay a visit to Lost Rivers, a pay-by-donation museum that is home to a wide range of items and artefacts covering fashion, moonshine, mining, movies, and more. The museum is open from 11 am till 4 pm Friday and Saturday.
Mackay's motorless outdoor adventures
If you fancy some water-based activities, head over to Joseph T. Fallini Campground in the Mackay Reservoir, which, alongside camping, offers sailing, boating, jet-skiing, water-skiing, swimming, and fishing. There are plenty of nature trails and opportunities to spot wildlife, including elk, moose, various species of birds, plus bears and wolves — so keep a safe distance. Travel further out and you can reach Snake River Plain, a high desert with sand mountains, dunes, and craters.
Fancy standing on top of Idaho? You can — but it may be a struggle. Borah Peak is the highest mountain in the state at 12,662 feet. This trek is rated hard on AllTrails, and that's mostly due to Chicken Out Ridge, which requires scrambling with a scary drop. There are a bunch of other hard and moderate hiking trails you can do near Mackay. And for something completely different, travel 45 miles to see Idaho's most surreal national monument, which literally feels like exploring the moon.