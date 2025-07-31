The 'ATV Capital Of Idaho' Is An Outdoor Lover's Paradise With Off-Road Trails, Ghost Towns, And Reservoir Fun

The all-terrain vehicle (ATV) capital of Idaho is so named because this city allows you to drive ATV, UTVS, and other off-road vehicles on any city street or alley. This city is called Mackay, and it's a small, remote destination place in Custer County, which is absolutely surrounded by mountains. Located 215 miles from Boise and 94 miles from Idaho Falls Regional Airport, Mackay is at the foot of the imposing Mt. Borah, Idaho's highest peak with epic mountain views.

Mackay is named after the town's main financier, John William Mackay. Incorporated in 1901, Mackay was built to be a copper mining district, and today, many of the former mining sites have become popular trail spots.

This region is best explored via ATV or dirt bike, but there are also plenty of hiking routes. These roads will take you past ghost towns, through canyons, and across peaks that rival the views from the Swiss Alps. If you fancy exploring for a few days, you can rest up at The Bear Bottom Inn or the Wagon Wheel Cottages and RV Park. You can also camp at Mackay Reservoir, which is under 10 minutes from town.