Rick Steves Reveals The Best Way To Spend A Lazy Afternoon In Porto
Portugal's second-largest city, Porto, is the most visited destination north of Lisbon. Built along the Douro River, this classic European port city offers a mix of bustling city streets, stunning water views, and picturesque seaside strolls. Along the riverfront, you'll find, of course, plenty of opportunities to sample the city's famous port wine, along with a thriving food and shopping scene. Good food options come as no surprise, as travel writer Rick Steves counts one of his favorite food markets in Europe among Porto's highlights.
In his guide to this coastal must-see, Steves describes Porto as a city with "an Old World atmosphere that's as well preserved as its port wine." The smaller second city, located three hours north of Lisbon by train, can easily occupy visitors for several days, if not a full week. Between wandering the colorful streets and climbing up to the top of the city, there's plenty to see and do. If you have an afternoon to spare, Steves suggests a leisurely activity for anyone traveling in Portugal on a shoestring budget.
Perhaps the most photographed part of the city is the Ribeira, which translates to "riverbank." It's one of the best locations in Porto for an afternoon of peaceful strolling. It's also a perfect way to slow down on a European getaway, when many of us spend our trips rushing from one cultural landmark to another. The Ribeira is also one of Porto's most colorful districts, with bright facades forming a beautiful collage against the Douro River. If you can, cross the river for a panoramic view. It may be the best picture you can take of Porto.
Things to do in Porto's Ribeira district
According to Rick Steves, the best way to spend a lazy afternoon in Porto is by slowly wandering the city's Ribeira embankment and browsing the shops along the way. The riverfront district offers a wide array of restaurants and spots to linger over a drink during a happy hour, sipping as boats drift along the Douro River. While the Ribeira is one of Porto's most touristy areas, it offers dining options to suit a range of tastes and budgets.
"Be sure to duck into the back streets where time-worn faces and once-dazzling facades seem to ferment into an intoxicating sip of port-for-the-eyes," Steves suggests. Here, in narrow alleyways with small flags lining the way, you can pop in and out of storefronts to your heart's content. But be aware that the streets leading down to the river are narrow and steep, so plan accordingly if you wish to do a lot of walking. Once you make it down, an hour-long river cruise is a relaxing way to recover and take in the sights of the city before returning up those hills.
If you're itching to try some of Portugal's famous port wine, Porto is, of course, the place to do it. In the Ribeira, you'll be able to find port, but Steves also recommends touring a port wine lodge, where the city's signature drink is aged to perfection. It's a fitting reward after tackling all those hills. The nearby Douro Valley, one of the world's oldest wine regions, is also a must-visit for wine connoisseurs.