Rick Steves Reveals The Best Way To Spend A Lazy Afternoon In Porto

Portugal's second-largest city, Porto, is the most visited destination north of Lisbon. Built along the Douro River, this classic European port city offers a mix of bustling city streets, stunning water views, and picturesque seaside strolls. Along the riverfront, you'll find, of course, plenty of opportunities to sample the city's famous port wine, along with a thriving food and shopping scene. Good food options come as no surprise, as travel writer Rick Steves counts one of his favorite food markets in Europe among Porto's highlights.

In his guide to this coastal must-see, Steves describes Porto as a city with "an Old World atmosphere that's as well preserved as its port wine." The smaller second city, located three hours north of Lisbon by train, can easily occupy visitors for several days, if not a full week. Between wandering the colorful streets and climbing up to the top of the city, there's plenty to see and do. If you have an afternoon to spare, Steves suggests a leisurely activity for anyone traveling in Portugal on a shoestring budget.

Perhaps the most photographed part of the city is the Ribeira, which translates to "riverbank." It's one of the best locations in Porto for an afternoon of peaceful strolling. It's also a perfect way to slow down on a European getaway, when many of us spend our trips rushing from one cultural landmark to another. The Ribeira is also one of Porto's most colorful districts, with bright facades forming a beautiful collage against the Douro River. If you can, cross the river for a panoramic view. It may be the best picture you can take of Porto.