One Of Georgia's Most Unique Towns Is A Creative Haven Filled With Giant Murals, Peach Stands, And Southern Charm

Nestled in the foothills of Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains, the northeast Georgia region exudes enough small-town charm to fill acre upon acre of peach orchards. And while you'll find plenty of the quintessential Southern hospitality in this corner of the Peach State, there's one idyllic town serving up a slice of Americana that offers its own unique blend of quaint and quirky appeal. Intersecting both Banks and Habersham counties, Alto, Georgia, is a rural mountain town and the perfect place to enjoy a tranquil retreat amid a natural tapestry of rolling hills, vast forests, and sparkling rivers.

While you'll enjoy the spectacular natural landscapes around Alto, the town itself is a haven for eclectic artworks, with its colorful murals which add a uniquely imaginative element to the local ambiance. Be sure to visit the School Bus Graveyard where old yellow school buses are put out to pasture and delightfully metamorphosed into canvases for vibrant, family-friendly graffiti. And don't forget to get a taste of what Georgia is truly famous for, its peach cultivation. Nothing says Southern charm in northeast Georgia quite like strolling local peach stands and sampling these sweet, juicy fruits.

There's lots to pick from, including both cling (for canning and preserves) and freestone (whole eating and sliced recipes). And all the peach love is reflected in variety names such as nectar, flavorich, July prince, and, of course, Georgia belle, which are just a few of the many varieties available at farms in the region. To experience sweet Southern hospitality and the captivating culture in Alto and its surrounds, you can fly into the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), which is 84 miles from Alto and approximately a one-and-a-half-hour drive away.