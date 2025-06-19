America's Best Summer Food Festivals Are Fun-Filled Celebrations With The Tastiest Fresh Produce

If you plan on visiting the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2025 when it takes place July 25-27, we hope you already have tickets. Otherwise you will need to find a friend who does, as this year's edition, which allows a maximum of 3,000 guests each day and had tickets priced at $35, has already sold out. A better option is to plan ahead for 2026; the event usually takes place on the last weekend in July. The festival did take a break for three years, but will return afresh in 2025, reclaiming its status as the largest garlic festival on the planet.

There is much to engage visitors at the event. The smell of garlic permeates the air, with chefs along Gourmet Alley working pans filled with garlic and other delights (garlic calamari is a favorite). This part delighted the author of the blog California Through My Lens, who attended in 2018. "I recommend stopping by the fire cooking area where they are lighting up the grills and making vast clouds of fire as they cook," they shared. "It's a favorite spot and for a good reason, as it is fun to watch."

For wannabe chefs who need some tips, cooking demos run throughout the three days. There is also plenty of food to eat, from garlic fries to scoops of the famed garlic ice cream. And for some rhythmic entertainment, live music gets the crowd going. The festival, however, isn't the only worthwhile reason for making a trip to Gilroy. The city is also home to an underrated California theme park that promises fun for all of the family.