The Scenic Road Offering Up An Unparalleled View Of Nevada's Valley Of Fire State Park

White Domes Road in the Valley of Fire State Park is less than a 1.5-hour drive from Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport, so it's a good day trip if you're doing a bit of gambling or partying on the strip. You may even want to bring binoculars to spot the animals in the area, like bighorn sheep, chuckwallas, rattlesnakes, kit foxes, and jackrabbits. However, if you plan on stopping to do some hiking on open trails, there are a few things you should know first. Start by double-checking their status to see if they're open, and look at the temperature before you go. Hiking isn't recommended if it's hotter than 85 degrees Fahrenheit. You can bring your leashed dog with you, but do not take them if it's hot; the ground can burn their paws very quickly.

It's also important to be prepared. The nearest gas station to the visitor center is 18 miles away, so you should go in with a full tank. With temperatures that can hit 120 degrees Fahrenheit, you'll also want to ensure your air conditioning is working. Wi-Fi is available in the park, but you'll have to pay a fee. Make sure you let someone know where you're going, and stop in the visitor center so they're aware someone is out there. No drones are allowed without a special permit. Bring plenty of water and electrolytes when you visit, and know the best ways to avoid heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Before hiking, it's also important to remember that some common medications can make you dangerously vulnerable to the effects of the sun, like those for high blood pressure, amphetamines for ADHD, some antidepressants, and thyroid replacement medication, to name a few.