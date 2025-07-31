The Popular Food And Drink Combo In Italy That Will Earn You Some Dirty Looks For Ordering

Italy is a much sought-after destination that many travelers hope to tick off their bucket list one day or another. From world-renowned museums and ancient ruins to beautiful beaches and delectable dining, the Bel Paese has it all. However, if there's one thing you should know — if you don't already — it's that many Italians are super protective of their culinary traditions. In fact, there are many Americanized "Italian" dishes that you probably won't find on the menu while visiting Italy, like pepperoni pizza and chicken parmesan. You might also be interested in learning that ordering a cappuccino in Italy in the afternoon might earn you a few side eyes. However, if there's one Italian dining sin that you absolutely need to be aware of before your next getaway, it's that you should not order an Aperol Spritz with your meal.

Nothing spells a good time quite like a bowl of zesty pasta paired with a refreshing glass of Aperol Spritz on a balmy Italian summer evening, right? Wrong! That's not just our opinion; it's what Italians think. In fact, ordering an Aperol Spritz with your meal in Italy might even get you a dirty look. The reason for this is that this popular drink is a fizzy, light, low-alcohol beverage that is meant to be consumed a few hours before your main evening meal, during the ritual known as "aperitivo," which is similar to happy hour in the U.S. The rationale behind this tradition is that it's believed to help prepare your stomach for the meal ahead. As one Italian Redditor declared, "You drink it [Aperol Spritz] for aperitivo before you eat. You can spot tourists in a restaurant because they are always the ones with a spritz in front while eating pizza."