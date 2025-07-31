This Quaint Irish Village Is Known As The 'Gateway To The Cliffs Of Moher'

Doolin's prime location near the Aran Islands, the Cliffs of Moher, and the Burren UNESCO Global Geopark makes it a perfect base for all kinds of outdoor pursuits from hiking to biking. Rent a bicycle to take a guided biking tour to visit Burren National Park. The winding country roads will lead you past archaeological wonders like the Poulnabrone Dolmen, an ancient burial place.

When visiting Doolin, you cannot miss the unrivaled views of the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk, a scenic 5-mile trail from the village to the awe-inspiring bluffs. You can continue on the over 11-mile path to reach the nearby town of Liscannor. Walkers are treated to sweeping views of Galway Bay and the majestic cliffs that rise 700 feet above the Atlantic. For an insider's perspective that only a local can offer, take a guided tour from local historian Pat Sweeny. His four-hour walk gives you insight into the folklore, heritage, and history of the cliffs, ending with a ride back to the starting point at Doolin Inn.

For a truly unique experience, try a Wild Atlantic Seaweed Bath, which is a whiskey barrel filled with hot ocean water and hand‑harvested seaweed. Located at Doolin Pier, it's the perfect place to catch the sunset, surrounded by views of Crab Island and the dramatic cliffs. From March to November, you can take advantage of the smooth sailing with a ferry from the Doolin Pier to the Aran Islands. Located just 5 miles from Doolin Pier, the Aran Islands are rich in history, culture, and tradition, and one of the few places where you'll hear the Irish language spoken in daily life.