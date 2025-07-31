Hidden In Arizona's White Mountains Is An Under-The-Radar City Surrounded By National Forests And Fishing Lakes

Arizona is best known for its cactus-studded deserts along with impressive geological features like the Grand Canyon and the Barringer Meteor Crater. But actually, it's a surprisingly diverse state that's also home to the Navajo Nation,the city of Phoenix (the fifth largest in the U.S.), and laid-back wellness hubs like the town of Carefree. Then, there are the striking White Mountains in the eastern part of the state, with their highland lakes, the 2,000,000-acre Apache-Sitgreaves national forest, and cozy mountain communities nestled in the pines like charming Show Low, proving there's so much more to Arizona than sand and skin-blistering heat.

Show Low acquired its peculiar name under unusual circumstances. Two ranchers named Clark and Cooley were engaged in a game of cards when one of them, presumably in a fit of extreme foolhardiness, suggested they put the 100,000-acre ranch on the line, winner takes all. According to Visit Show Low, when they reached the final hand of the evening, Clark told Cooley, "Show low, and the ranch is yours." Cooley produced a two of clubs — one of the lowest cards there is — and the rest is history.

Show Low is not the dry and hot Arizona many people know. It experiences four regular seasons, including autumnal falls and snowy winters, and even in summer, temperatures can drop to a chilly 50 degrees at night. The town is also set amidst sprawling lakes, picture-book meadows, coniferous woodlands that look like they belong in Washington or Oregon, and mountains that are home to numerous hiking trails as well as the popular Sunrise Park ski resort. It's true that Arizona is a state of well-kept secrets, and Show Low is definitely among the best of them all.