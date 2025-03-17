Arizona's Cozy Mountain Community Amongst The Pines Offers A Stunning State Park And Trail Access
The Grand Canyon State is known as a year-round destination full of vacation treasures, given its diverse topography. While many view Arizona as synonymous with the desert, the state is full of mountains, featuring 3,928 mountain peaks and summits with an average state elevation of 4,000 feet. It's also home to the world's largest stretch of ponderosa pines, spanning Flagstaff through the Mogollon Rim, and culminating in the White Mountains region. Amongst this stretch of pines, and about 83 miles east of Prescott, you'll find the cozy mountain towns of Pine-Strawberry, offering access to a stunning state park and trails.
Pine-Strawberry has a rich and sometimes disturbing history, including as a home to Tonto Apaches and Southeastern Yavapai tribes. When white settlers arrived in the late 1800s, they began waging war on the tribes. American troops and settlers killed hundreds of Native Americans during the campaign, and hundreds more died during the forced exodus and in the reservations.
Pine was named for the large number of ponderosa pines surrounding the area, while Strawberry got its name because of the wild strawberries growing in the mountain valley. Sitting at over a mile high in elevation, the incorporated town of Pine has nearly 2,000 residents according to U.S. census data, while the unincorporated Strawberry has just under 1,000 residents. Visitors are drawn to the twin towns of Pine-Strawberry for the scenic beauty of the surrounding forests, rich history, and small-town mountain charm. It's what lured me to take Arizona's scenic Route 87, Beeline Highway, to venture through these communities on a month-long road trip.
Things to do in Pine-Strawberry, Arizona
For history, visit the 1885 Strawberry Schoolhouse, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building served as a school until 1919 and stands as the oldest schoolhouse in Arizona. You can view the inside from mid-May to mid-October on weekends, or by appointment. Don't let this stop you from visiting this historical gem, though — I stopped to view the structure and read the historical marker during a February visit.
Embark on historical walking tours in Pine and Strawberry with maps available online from the Pine-Strawberry Archaeological and Historical Society. The Pine-Strawberry Historical Society and Museum, housed inside a former chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is open Wednesday to Saturday, offering further historical exhibits and insight into the area.
The Pine Creek Canyon Lavender Farm is a unique destination too. This historic farm from the 1800s is home to 5,000 lavender plants and features a gift shop, cooking classes, and hands-on demonstrations. It's open daily except for Tuesday and is ranked the No. 1 shopping experience in Pine on Tripadvisor. The Pine Strawberry Farmers Market is open Fridays to and Sundays year-round, featuring a variety of local food vendors and artisans. A local and visitor favorite is PIEbar, known for sweet and savory handmade empanadas, ranked as the No. 1 restaurant in Strawberry on Tripadvisor. Open every day except Wednesday, PIEbar offers outdoor seating in the spring and summer months and around 30 varieties of empanada such as the lemon bar, which has been reviewed as "life-changing" and "a spiritual experience," according to Arizona Highways.
Hit the trails and state park from Pine-Strawberry
Pine-Strawberry's location among the Coconino and Tonto National Forests makes for an ideal sojourn for outdoor adventure. As the center of 100 miles of trails and an epic state park, the outdoors awaits an adventure-seeking visitor. You'll likely see hikers with gear trekking through Pine. The town is considered a gateway community for those undertaking the Arizona National Scenic Trail, which runs 800 miles through the state, from north to south. The Highline National Recreation Trail, a challenging 56-mile trek, also intersects with Pine.
If you're in the market for a shorter hike, the Bob Bear Trail (formerly the Fossil Springs Trail) is a rigorous 8.4-mile round-trip trek with a 1,512-foot elevation gain, leading to a waterfall and swimmable grotto. For a shorter adventure, AllTrails notes that the Highline, Pine View, and Pine Canyon Loop is a popular 2.8-mile family-friendly round-trip with scenic views, two stream crossings, and some muddy areas. The U.S. Forest Service and Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. have collaborated to provide trail information for the region, with an interactive online trail map on their website along with a downloadable version. Popular spots amongst hikers ready to refuel after their trek are THAT Brewery & Pub, which features Arizona Trail Ale beer and where a portion of your purchase (of that particular beer) supports the Arizona Trail Association; or try The Old County Inn, a town staple known for its woodfired pizza and cocktails.
Amongst Arizona's 34 state parks, a must-visit is Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, where you can explore what it claims is the world's largest travertine bridge, about 15 minutes south of Pine-Strawberry. The viewpoints of the grand bridge and hike to the Observation Deck below it are a definite trip highlight. You'll either need to have an annual Arizona State Parks pass or pay the nominal fee, but it's well worth it to get up close to this natural phenomenon.
Getting to the cozy mountain town of Pine-Strawberry
Arriving by car into the communities of Pine-Strawberry will find you on Arizona's Route 87, a 287-mile scenic stretch known as the Beeline Highway. If you drive south from Flagstaff, home to the Flagstaff Pulliam Regional Airport, the drive is spectacular. The towns are also about 100 miles north of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which features a mile-long "Fitness Trail" offering desert, mountain, and city views.
You'll find various accommodations in Pine-Strawberry, including the diverse Strawberry Inn, a boutique hotel experience that features traditional hotel rooms, cottages, cabins, and Airstreams available on its nearly 2-acre property. Pine Creek Cabins features six cabins offering a choice of amenities and sizes for groups and families, and the Beeline Guest House offers four adult-only suites within walking distance of town and can be booked on Airbnb or VRBO. RV-goers can head to Pine Creek RV Park and walk to attractions and shops in town after parking their rig. If pitching a tent is your style, there are camping options in Tonto National Forest and Coconino National Forest.
A visit to Pine-Strawberry is ideal from summer through fall to take advantage of all the activities and attractions. It's also when Pine-Strawberry hosts two popular annual festivals: the Pine-Strawberry Festival in June with live music, arts and crafts, and plenty of strawberry foods and drinks; and October's Fall Festival, featuring a celebration of autumn complete with a pumpkin patch and hayrides. For another Arizona destination near Flagstaff that delivers Native American history and gorgeous views, check out our guide to Wupatki National Monument.