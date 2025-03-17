Arizona's Cozy Mountain Community Amongst The Pines Offers A Stunning State Park And Trail Access

The Grand Canyon State is known as a year-round destination full of vacation treasures, given its diverse topography. While many view Arizona as synonymous with the desert, the state is full of mountains, featuring 3,928 mountain peaks and summits with an average state elevation of 4,000 feet. It's also home to the world's largest stretch of ponderosa pines, spanning Flagstaff through the Mogollon Rim, and culminating in the White Mountains region. Amongst this stretch of pines, and about 83 miles east of Prescott, you'll find the cozy mountain towns of Pine-Strawberry, offering access to a stunning state park and trails.

Pine-Strawberry has a rich and sometimes disturbing history, including as a home to Tonto Apaches and Southeastern Yavapai tribes. When white settlers arrived in the late 1800s, they began waging war on the tribes. American troops and settlers killed hundreds of Native Americans during the campaign, and hundreds more died during the forced exodus and in the reservations.

Pine was named for the large number of ponderosa pines surrounding the area, while Strawberry got its name because of the wild strawberries growing in the mountain valley. Sitting at over a mile high in elevation, the incorporated town of Pine has nearly 2,000 residents according to U.S. census data, while the unincorporated Strawberry has just under 1,000 residents. Visitors are drawn to the twin towns of Pine-Strawberry for the scenic beauty of the surrounding forests, rich history, and small-town mountain charm. It's what lured me to take Arizona's scenic Route 87, Beeline Highway, to venture through these communities on a month-long road trip.