This Hidden Montana City East Of Glacier National Park Sports Vintage Signs, Carousels, Trails, And Big Sky Views

Take a step back in time to the rural, hidden community of Shelby, Montana. Untouched architecture lines its downtown street, evoking feelings of forgotten roadside Americana. The intimate city is quietly overflowing with history, natural park access, and small-town charm. Shelby is a quirky destination marked with character, from vibrant vintage signs to a magical carnival attraction you won't want to miss. With a population of just over 3,100 people, Shelby City is the perfect basecamp for exploring Glacier National Park, which is just under an hour and a half to the west, or taking in Montana's big sky views in an uncrowded setting.

Located less than an hour and 15 minutes northeast of the Great Falls International Airport by car, the drive to Shelby from the airport is an easy jaunt up Interstate 15. Shelby is also just an hour and a half away from the historic, rugged city of Fort Benton — a National Landmark along the Missouri River. If you'd like to stay directly in Shelby and day-trip to Glacier National Park to explore hidden mountain passages and breathtaking alpine views, there are options for any type of traveler. For a quaint stay close to a walkable downtown, guests can book at the vintage O'Haire Manor Motel. For a more rustic experience, there are multiple local RV parks and tent camping sites to consider – like the Shelby RV Park & Resort, starting at $35 a night for tent camping. And for more modern amenities, the Best Western Shelby Inn & Suites hotel starts at $140 a night during the winter months. Expect local lodging to increase during the summer season. There are lower rates during winter, when there is plenty of snow-themed outdoor recreation and hiking, but much colder temperatures.