This Hidden Montana City East Of Glacier National Park Sports Vintage Signs, Carousels, Trails, And Big Sky Views
Take a step back in time to the rural, hidden community of Shelby, Montana. Untouched architecture lines its downtown street, evoking feelings of forgotten roadside Americana. The intimate city is quietly overflowing with history, natural park access, and small-town charm. Shelby is a quirky destination marked with character, from vibrant vintage signs to a magical carnival attraction you won't want to miss. With a population of just over 3,100 people, Shelby City is the perfect basecamp for exploring Glacier National Park, which is just under an hour and a half to the west, or taking in Montana's big sky views in an uncrowded setting.
Located less than an hour and 15 minutes northeast of the Great Falls International Airport by car, the drive to Shelby from the airport is an easy jaunt up Interstate 15. Shelby is also just an hour and a half away from the historic, rugged city of Fort Benton — a National Landmark along the Missouri River. If you'd like to stay directly in Shelby and day-trip to Glacier National Park to explore hidden mountain passages and breathtaking alpine views, there are options for any type of traveler. For a quaint stay close to a walkable downtown, guests can book at the vintage O'Haire Manor Motel. For a more rustic experience, there are multiple local RV parks and tent camping sites to consider – like the Shelby RV Park & Resort, starting at $35 a night for tent camping. And for more modern amenities, the Best Western Shelby Inn & Suites hotel starts at $140 a night during the winter months. Expect local lodging to increase during the summer season. There are lower rates during winter, when there is plenty of snow-themed outdoor recreation and hiking, but much colder temperatures.
Step back in time with vintage sights and whimsical attractions
Shelby's downtown area feels like it's preserved in history, as vintage signs in excellent condition adorn historic architecture, marking local saloons, retail, dining, and motels. You can imagine the street during the mid-century, as your motor car reaches the remote town, and you finally relax to grab a bite. While these touches can be hard to find in many big cities, they are plentiful here, splashing color and nostalgia in an interactive time capsule.
At 441 11th Ave. N Shelby, a rest stop exists like no other. Yes, the area has a welcome center, public restrooms, and outdoor picnic tables to take a break after a long drive. But this eclectic facility also houses a restored 1936 carousel, complete with hand-painted animals, and 900 lights. The Carousel Rest Area of Shelby has additional attractions as well, like a helicopter peddle ride, PlasmaCars for the kiddos, and ice cream for purchase. While the restrooms are available 24/7 to travelers, the carousel is only open during select weekends and times of year, based on volunteer availability. In the summers, the carousel is open on the weekends, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Fridays, and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The vintage ride is also fully functional – offering unlimited rides with a single ticket purchase. Contact the Carousel Rest Stop directly before your visit, or during the winter holiday season, to confirm when the attraction will be open.
Experience peaceful natural settings through winding trails
In addition to its proximity to Glacier National Park, known as "the crown of the continent" for its unmatched beauty, Shelby also has access to local mountain and prairie views through many trails, parks, and golf courses. A half mile north of downtown Shelby is the popular Lake Shel-oole Park, where there are opportunities for outdoor recreation, no matter the season. In the summer, enjoy fly fishing and comfortably explore a 5-mile paved trail through the prairie. In the winter, visitors can try their hand at ice fishing and ice skating.
Shelby is also known for the Marias Valley Golf Course, an 18-hole course with a challenging natural landscape. The Marias Valley Gold Course boasts the largest bent grass greens in Montana and a difficult 600-yard hole, among other amenities. To secure a tee time, it is best to call ahead. Golfers can expect rates of $16.50 for nine holes and $29.50 for 18 holes at the time of writing.
The Shelby Roadrunner Recreational Trail is a must-see, including miles of paved asphalt trails over an undulating landscape, perfect for all ages and abilities. The looping trails (with an option of a 2-mile or 5-mile path) present stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and rolling Sweetgrass Hills, accompanied by vast natural terrain. If you'd rather shake things up, the paved trail also allows cycling, with opportunities for skiing or snowshoeing in the park during the winter months. And who knows — you might even see some natural wildlife while you're exploring.