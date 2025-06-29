A Helpful Hidden Mountain Passage In Glacier National Park Offers Breathtaking Alpine Views

The route to Ptarmigan Tunnel begins from the Iceberg-Ptarmigan Trailhead near the Swiftcurrent Motor Inn's parking lot in Many Glacier Valley. The out-and-back distance is approximately 10.6 miles with over 2,300 feet of elevation gain, making the hike challenging but rewarding. Along the way to the pass, you'll traverse alpine meadows and forests, with the chance to see moose, mountain goats, bighorn sheep, and even grizzly bears. After 2.7 miles of mostly gentle incline, the path forks near Ptarmigan Falls (which, sadly, are mostly obscured by trees). Take the right path to continue en route; the left will take you to Iceberg Lake — an excellent place to stop and refresh on your way back down.

The path's difficulty revs up over the next 2.6 miles, passing around and above Ptarmigan Lake by crossing the massive glacier-carved basin that surrounds it. You can choose to take a side trail that descends to the lake's shoreline, a perfect spot for a snack break (if you haven't already taken one). Otherwise, you'll continue up a series of switchbacks ascending to Ptarmigan Wall and reaching a set of double iron doors. Ahead lies Ptarmigan Tunnel.

The tunnel is 240 feet long and is only open from July to September, depending on park conditions and the weather. While it's easy enough to see through the tunnel on a bright day, you may need a flashlight or headlamp. Emerging on the other side reveals dramatic views over the Belly River Valley and Elizabeth Lake. If you wish to extend your adventure, the trail does continue down through the valley to where several lakeside campgrounds await. Otherwise, turn back around, take in the equally impressive views of Ptarmigan Valley you've now earned, and begin your descent back to where you started.