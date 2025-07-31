Hidden In Pennsylvania's Idyllic Poconos Is An Unbelievably Luxurious Destination-Worthy Spa Resort

For many, the very mention of Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains conjures images of cheesy 1980s commercials and heart-shaped jacuzzis. But in the ensuing decades, the region has proven itself worthy of rediscovery by even the most sophisticated travelers. Whether it's artsy little lake towns or a year-round resort that blends beauty and thrills, there are countless reasons to visit the region. The best home base for that exploration has to be The Lodge at Woodloch in Hawley.

The over-the-top luxury of The Lodge makes it more than a sumptuous hotel. In fact, it's possible to visit The Lodge at Woodloch and not leave for your entire vacation. From more than 50 classes each day to sweet surrender at the spa to feasts plucked from the farm merely five minutes from your room, the activities and amenities on offer make your visit worth every penny. The catch is, of course, how many pennies it costs — with rates starting at around $1,230 for a single night at the time of writing, adults-only relaxation comes at a premium.

But first, you'll have to get there. At just over 90 miles away, Newark is your closest major airport, which leaves guests with a two-hour trek via Uber, Lyft, or rental car. The smaller Scranton airport is only an hour away, though private craft can land at Cherry Ridge Airport in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.