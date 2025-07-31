This Underrated Region Near The California-Oregon Border Is Brimming With Wildlife And A Scenic Lake

While many may not have heard of the Butte Valley Wildlife Area, the same can't be said in the bird-watching community, as avian lovers flock to the area to spot the great variety of birds here. It may not be one of the top birdwatching destinations in the U.S., but based on the checklist offered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Butte Valley Wildlife Area is nothing to sniff at, since it's home to hundreds of types of birds. This nifty tool details the seasons, abundance, and other information for each species. In the winter, for example, you can find bald eagles and rough-legged hawks, while at other times of year, Butte Valley Wilderness Area is populated by local nesters like pied-billed grebes, American and Eurasian wigeons, and burrowing owls. Of course, the lake itself sees a number of waterfowl species like Western Canada geese, ring-necked ducks, and great blue herons.

Besides birds, the Butte Valley Wildlife Area offers rich biodiversity. Its wetlands, grasslands, meadows, and sage flats are home to wildlife like deer, elk, and coyotes, as well as domesticated animals like cattle, courtesy of the local farmers allowed to graze in the area. The wildlife area is also open to hunters, mostly for waterfowl or pheasant hunting.

This and all of the Butte Valley was originally inhabited by the Modoc Nation before the arrival of the Europeans, as the land was ripe for grazing, fishing, and gathering herbs and plants. As was the case throughout the U.S., this indigenous population here was decimated by the settlers, who took the land for themselves. Traces of this history remain in the Butte Valley Wildlife Area, as the Meiss Ranch still stands today, over a century after its 1872 construction.