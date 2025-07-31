This Stunning Sedona Hike Ends At One Of The Most Photographed Natural Arches In All Of Arizona

Almost every corner of Sedona, Arizona could be a postcard-worthy photograph. It's a destination renowned for its glowing red rock canyons along with some of the most romantic views in the Southwest. All through these canyons are hundreds of miles of walking and hiking routes. Another Sedona hike that's near the top of the list in terms of photogenic reward is the Devil's Bridge Trail, which ends in front of a sprawling red sandstone arch. This happens to be the largest arch in the Sedona area and one of the most photographed places in the entire state. Visitors can even dare to walk across it if they're feeling audacious.

The length of the hike varies depending on what kind of vehicle you have and where you park your vehicle along Dry Creek Road. Standard vehicles should be parked at the lot at the Dry Creek Vista Trailhead, which is just a 15-minute drive from the regional Sedona Airport or about two hours from the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. From here, the round-trip hike to the arch is 4.2 miles.

The Devil's Bridge Trailhead is actually a little further past this parking lot as you continue along Dry Creek Road. But to drive all the way to this trailhead, you'll need a high-clearance, four-wheel drive vehicle, as this portion of the road is very rough. If you have an appropriate vehicle, you can park right at the Devil's Bridge Trailhead. From there, the hike to the arch is only a 2-mile round trip. The trail has a gradual incline and becomes narrower and steeper after about a half mile, with some rocky steps and scrambling involved. Once you approach the arch, the trail forks, and you can either go to the flat viewing area below the bridge or proceed across the top of it. If you decide to brave the walk on top, you'll get views of the expansive canyon and its layered, richly colored sandstone.