Find The Most Romantic Views In The Southwest By Gently Floating Above Glowing Red Rock Canyons In Arizona

In the 25-square-mile area known as Red Rock Country, located in Sedona, Arizona, is a series of awe-inspiring rock formations. Their unique hue results from the iron materials combining with oxygen, creating the rust-colored rock for which the region is famous. Around 330 million years ago, this alien-like landscape began to take its present-day form through the gradual processes of tectonic plate movement, erosion, and sedimentation. Dramatic buttes, towering spires, and mammoth mesas dot the desert, like giant icebergs emerging from a red sea. And for centuries, the otherworldly beauty of this sacred place attracted Indigenous settlers, from the Sinagua to the Apache, European explorers, and more. Recently, it has brought in a plethora of spiritual visitors, who come searching for Sedona's vortexes — centers of metaphysical energy with healing powers that supposedly emanate from the rocks. It's no wonder that Sedona earned the title of the world's 'most mindful' escape. But this place doesn't just offer cosmic energy — its stunning landscape and small-town charm also provide the perfect setting for a couple's getaway. And what could be more romantic than a dreamy, hot-air balloon ride over the desert with your special someone?

There are only two companies offering this experience: Northern Light Balloon Expeditions and Red Rock Balloons. As the two operators are comparable in ratings and safety records, you can't go wrong with either one, and you are almost guaranteed to have a serene, magical ride. Float above the red rock canyons, glowing in the early-morning light. Savor the most romantic views in the Southwest as you look down upon the spectacular monoliths and other geological marvels, set against the vibrant green of the surrounding pine forests. And enjoy a celebratory glass of bubbly with your partner — the perfect way to end your fairy-tale adventure in the sky.