Find The Most Romantic Views In The Southwest By Gently Floating Above Glowing Red Rock Canyons In Arizona
In the 25-square-mile area known as Red Rock Country, located in Sedona, Arizona, is a series of awe-inspiring rock formations. Their unique hue results from the iron materials combining with oxygen, creating the rust-colored rock for which the region is famous. Around 330 million years ago, this alien-like landscape began to take its present-day form through the gradual processes of tectonic plate movement, erosion, and sedimentation. Dramatic buttes, towering spires, and mammoth mesas dot the desert, like giant icebergs emerging from a red sea. And for centuries, the otherworldly beauty of this sacred place attracted Indigenous settlers, from the Sinagua to the Apache, European explorers, and more. Recently, it has brought in a plethora of spiritual visitors, who come searching for Sedona's vortexes — centers of metaphysical energy with healing powers that supposedly emanate from the rocks. It's no wonder that Sedona earned the title of the world's 'most mindful' escape. But this place doesn't just offer cosmic energy — its stunning landscape and small-town charm also provide the perfect setting for a couple's getaway. And what could be more romantic than a dreamy, hot-air balloon ride over the desert with your special someone?
There are only two companies offering this experience: Northern Light Balloon Expeditions and Red Rock Balloons. As the two operators are comparable in ratings and safety records, you can't go wrong with either one, and you are almost guaranteed to have a serene, magical ride. Float above the red rock canyons, glowing in the early-morning light. Savor the most romantic views in the Southwest as you look down upon the spectacular monoliths and other geological marvels, set against the vibrant green of the surrounding pine forests. And enjoy a celebratory glass of bubbly with your partner — the perfect way to end your fairy-tale adventure in the sky.
Choosing your hot-air balloon ride
The original provider of this extraordinary aerial journey is Northern Light Balloon Expeditions, which launched in 1974. It has a sizeable fleet of balloons for different group sizes, and its preferred launch site is off of Red Rock Loop Road. At the time of this writing, a trip costs $375 per person, with no additional fees, and you can cancel up to 48 hours before your flight. The price includes pick-ups and drop-offs at most hotels in Sedona, as well as a delightful champagne celebration upon landing (with pastries and an explanation of hot-air ballooning's history). The company offers one flight a day, starting at sunrise and lasting for one to two hours, depending on conditions.
Red Rock Balloons offers a similar experience for the same cost. Their price also includes transfers to and from the site, a sunrise ride, a glass of bubbly, and a history chat upon landing. This company's primary launch site is off of Dry Creek Road, close to Long Canyon and Boynton Canyon. They have a 24-hour cancellation policy for individuals and small groups, but up to 72 hours for groups of eight to 10 passengers.
Northern Light Balloon Expeditions has a 4.7 rating on Tripadvisor (out of more than 500 reviews), with one previous passenger commenting that the trip "was the experience of a lifetime ... The sensation of peacefully floating over Sedona beyond description. The pilot and crew were also professional, friendly and knowledgeable" (via Tripadvisor). Meanwhile, Red Rock Balloons has a similarly high rating of 4.9 out of over 1,000 reviews. A recent guest wrote on Tripadvisor, "I felt like I was paying for the best possible pilot and crew ... [who] made the flight fun while keeping us completely safe. This was ... exhilarating and breathtaking!"
Planning your hot-air balloon ride and visit to Sedona, Arizona
There are a few things you should know in advance before booking this memorable trip. If you're traveling with children, they must be at least 42 inches tall (48 inches for Red Rock Balloons) and must be able to stand for the entire flight. You cannot be pregnant, or have any broken bones or injuries when flying, as a short hike may be required if the balloon lands in a place that cannot be reached by vehicles. When you reserve your flight, you must put in your exact weight so that the balloon can be properly balanced. On launch day, make sure to wear comfortable clothing, long pants, and closed-toed shoes — dress seasonally, but be aware that the balloon may be warmer than expected.
If you're flying into Sedona, the nearest airport is the Flagstaff Pullium Airport (FLG), around 45 minutes away from the city center. Another option is Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX), the closest international airport, which operates significantly more routes. The roughly 120-mile drive north from here will take at least two hours, but you're more likely to find a direct flight.
You'll have plenty of accommodations to choose from at a variety of price points, from simple and budget-friendly to upscale and glamorous. You can experience a mystical energy vortex at the luxurious Enchantment Resort, set among glowing red rocks. And on this sprawling estate is its sister property, Mii Amo, Sedona's best spa resort offering a unique healing and intimate stay. Both are excellent locations for an unforgettable and relaxing romantic retreat. You'll be able to go on guided hikes through the formations, enjoy a peaceful dinner for two, and undergo curated wellness treatments that will leave you feeling rejuvenated by the end of your vacation.