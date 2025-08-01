A Unique Zen Center Retirement Community In Northern California Wine Country Offers A Path To Nirvana
Zen and mindfulness have long been buzzwords in the West. After the Buddhist teachings of Japanese philosopher D.T. Suzuki and the late-Vietnamese monk Thich Nhat Hanh infiltrated American culture in the 20th century, everyone from the Beatniks and The Beatles to Steve Jobs and innumerable corporate CEOs seemed to be searching for pathways to an ego-free existence and a new interpretation of what gives life meaning. Western comprehension of these teachings is often divorced from the Eastern original — Buddhism and materialism famously don't go hand in hand, for example — but many have argued that the adoption of Zen practices has made the West a better place.
Zen, at the end of the day, literally means "meditation" in Japanese, and the evidence of its effects on the individual is overwhelmingly positive. According to Angela Lumba-Brown, co-director of the Stanford Brain Performance Center, it increases neurotransmitters like dopamine, serotonin, and GABA (which is responsible for calmness). As she told Stanford Magazine, "There are overall changes in these combinations of neurotransmitters that reflect a more positive, relaxed, and even contented direction."
So it's unsurprising that Zen retreats, and even Zen retirement communities, are now all the rage. One such retirement community is Enso Village, located in Healdsburg in Northern California, which officially opened in summer 2024 (though residents had been living there since late the year before). The village, whose name comes from a Japanese word for a Zen circle painting, was established by a not-for-profit catering to older adults in collaboration with the San Francisco Zen Center. Meditation is practiced by many residents, and elements of Japanese Buddhist culture, including a tearoom and Zen gardens, are incorporated into the design. But this does not exclude the faithless or proponents of other religions. Enso Village is open to all, marketing itself as a secular community.
The path to Nirvana at Enso Village
There are myriad ways to practice the art of Zen and mindfulness techniques at Enso Village, which is open to adults aged 60 and over. Take a walk in the gentle Healdsburg hiking trails or find a place of quiet repose in the Sonoma Botanical Garden and listen to the sound of chorusing birds. Spend an hour in the zendo meditation hall, then go for a massage or sip matcha in the tearoom. Attend a dharma talk or a yoga class. Start your morning with tai chi. A day in Enso Village could hold a candle to the world's best destinations for stress-free wellness vacations.
The 15-acre village has space for more than 200 independent living residents, as well as 30 assisted living and 24 memory care residents. There are 18 types of independent living apartments, each one named after a local plant, some of which have two bedrooms and wonderful views of the surrounding Sonoma County countryside.
Sustainable principles, born out of Zen practices, are in place at Enso Village, meaning the food here is organic, seasonal (the temperate region has a 10-month growing season), and farm-to-table, with some produce cultivated on site. There is also a teaching kitchen where residents can learn about the connection between themselves, the environment, and what they eat. This might all sound quite boutique, but according to Seniorly, an online directory of senior living communities, the costs of living at Enso Village are lower than the average cost of care in the Healdsburg area.
Exploring Napa Valley and Healdsburg
Many residents at Enso Village may focus on self-improvement, but there are always times in life when one can let one's hair down. And being in wine country — Napa Valley is less than an hour away — it's worth exploring the rolling vineyards, sun-splashed terraces, and expansive cellars of California's chief wine region. Wine sampling (there are 90 tasting rooms open to the public) and hot air balloon rides are among the best things to do in Napa Valley. Or you could head to the town of St Helena in the heart of Napa Valley, with its lavish wines, excellent views, and open-air artworks.
There are also great cultural and culinary experiences close to Enso Village, including the Healdsburg Jazz Festival in summer and regular live concerts at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. You can also shop for antiques, visit an art gallery or one of the Sonoma Valley wineries, and even stay in a chic hotel for a change of pace. For one of the most exclusive dining options in Healdsburg, try nab a table at the three-Michelin star restaurant SingleThread. Other options include Willi's Seafood & Raw Bar, fusing New England and Latin-inspired seafood dishes with local wines, and Baci, a family-owned cafe and wine bar specializing in hearty Italian food.