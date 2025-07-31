This New England Route Along The Coast Visits Lovely Quaint Towns And Unique Attractions Alongside Ocean Beauty
A car full of gas, a curated playlist, an endless snack supply, and miles and miles of picturesque roads ahead: these are the makings of a fantastic road trip. And for 2025, it seems like a road trip is on everyone's agenda: The Vacationer reports that a staggering 75% of Americans plan to hit the open road this summer. With no shortage of scenic road trip routes to choose from, the biggest dilemma is pinning down an itinerary. If quaint towns, fresh local cuisine, and ocean views are right up your alley, few can match the beauty of a coastal New England road trip. Most travelers tackle this route against the backdrop of the best fall foliage for which New England is famous, but this northeastern region is beautiful in any season.
You can stretch a coastal New England road trip between three to seven days, depending on how long you feel like puttering around a charming town — and believe us, there are plenty along the way. Forego the Interstate 95, which is the fastest and most direct highway, because where's the fun in that? Instead, let U.S Route 1, which runs parallel to the aforementioned highway, be your main artery for this road trip. Begin in Boston, Massachusetts, and trace your way north to Kennebunkport and Portland, Maine, before culminating the adventure at Acadia National Park.
It makes sense to start the road trip in history-steeped Boston. Whether you're landing at Boston's Logan International Airport or pulling into Back Bay Station via Amtrak, you're not far from downtown Boston, which is teeming with cultural and historical sites and neighborhoods that boast waterfront views and storybook streets. While there, make sure to fuel up with oysters and beer at Union Oyster House, a Bostonian foodie landmark and one of America's oldest and most renowned restaurants.
Succumb to the urban coastal charms of Kennebunkport and Portland
It's 85 miles from Boston to Kennebunkport via Route 1, but don't power through immediately. Pop by several worthy detours along the way, including Portsmouth, New Hampshire (an hour and a half away from Boston) for a sampling of some of the city's local brews. Or briefly exit to York's Cape Neddick to marvel at the photo-worthy Nubble Lighthouse overlooking the Atlantic. Afterwards, rejoin Route 1 until you reach Maine's beautiful east coast beach town, Kennebunkport, where affluent and moneyed families are known to summer.
Gaining popularity in the 1860s, this town is steeped in New England charm, boasting palatial Federal-period houses from the 17th-century, quaint shingled cottages, and a bustling waterfront. Tuck in plates of lobster and fried clams at any of Dock Square's numerous restaurants, or explore the parks, trails, and wooded areas that trim Kennebunkport's outskirts.
Back on Route 1, continue north to Portland, Maine's largest city. Head over to the postcard-perfect Portland Head Light, the city's historical icon since its completion in 1791. Back in town, get your bearings from 86 feet high up at the Portland Observatory, drinking in the panoramic views as well as the history of this National Civil Engineering Landmark. Back on solid ground, meander along the Eastern Promenade Trail, which begins downtown. The trail, designed by the Olmsted Brothers (the talent behind the sculpted landscapes of New York's Central Park and Boston Commons), winds across a 68-acre landscape where Casco Bay and Portland Harbor come into full view. Food is the least of your worries in Portland given the staggering choice of gastronomic offerings, from Maine lobster to craft beers.
End the road trip with a bang in Acadia National Park
When you are able to peel yourself away from Portland's charming grip, it's a 160-mile drive to Acadia National Park via Route 1, the grand finale of this coastal New England road trip. You can stretch your legs at Camden, a quaint harbor town a little more than two hours from Portland, and wind along the coast to Penobscot Narrows Bridge which, suspended over the ground at 420 feet, proudly holds the title of the "tallest public bridge observatory in the world."
Acadia National Park deserves a minimum of two days. Make Bar Harbor your home base: This small coastal town, no stranger to road-trippers or cruise ship passengers, is a mere 1.3 miles away from Acadia. The park's Standard Entrance Pass costs $20 to $35 per vehicle and can only be purchased online. Once inside, you'll have access to 50,000 acres of land, encompassing Mount Desert Island, Isle au Haut, and Bass Harbor, among other park areas.
The eastern part of Mount Desert Island is popular with tourists and is where you can follow a stunning 27-mile road showcasing some of the park's greatest highlights. Head up Cadillac Mountain for either sunrise or sunset before exploring the stunning attractions along the Park Loop Road, which consist of lakes, trails, tide pools, and miles of rustic carriage roads perfect for strolls or cycling. Hikers seeking coastal views can explore the western side of Mount Desert Island. Here, visitors take advantage of the coastline for boating or swimming before paying a visit to Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse, which straddles the entrance to Bass Harbor along the southwest portion of the island.