This New England Route Along The Coast Visits Lovely Quaint Towns And Unique Attractions Alongside Ocean Beauty

A car full of gas, a curated playlist, an endless snack supply, and miles and miles of picturesque roads ahead: these are the makings of a fantastic road trip. And for 2025, it seems like a road trip is on everyone's agenda: The Vacationer reports that a staggering 75% of Americans plan to hit the open road this summer. With no shortage of scenic road trip routes to choose from, the biggest dilemma is pinning down an itinerary. If quaint towns, fresh local cuisine, and ocean views are right up your alley, few can match the beauty of a coastal New England road trip. Most travelers tackle this route against the backdrop of the best fall foliage for which New England is famous, but this northeastern region is beautiful in any season.

You can stretch a coastal New England road trip between three to seven days, depending on how long you feel like puttering around a charming town — and believe us, there are plenty along the way. Forego the Interstate 95, which is the fastest and most direct highway, because where's the fun in that? Instead, let U.S Route 1, which runs parallel to the aforementioned highway, be your main artery for this road trip. Begin in Boston, Massachusetts, and trace your way north to Kennebunkport and Portland, Maine, before culminating the adventure at Acadia National Park.

It makes sense to start the road trip in history-steeped Boston. Whether you're landing at Boston's Logan International Airport or pulling into Back Bay Station via Amtrak, you're not far from downtown Boston, which is teeming with cultural and historical sites and neighborhoods that boast waterfront views and storybook streets. While there, make sure to fuel up with oysters and beer at Union Oyster House, a Bostonian foodie landmark and one of America's oldest and most renowned restaurants.