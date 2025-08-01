One Of Paris' Largest Parks Has Stunning City Views, A Hidden Waterfall Cave, And A Suspension Bridge

Paris is a city unlike any other. While many capitals have a cookie-cutter architecture made up of grey block buildings, Paris maintains its unique je ne sais quoi. Its iconic landmarks and uniform architecture help it earn its reputation as a feast for the eyes, but the city's over 500 public green spaces should also get credit for adding charm and shade to the urban landscape. Of these, few are as large or as picturesque as Parc des Buttes Chaumont.

Covering a staggering 62 acres, this gigantic park sits in the 19th arrondissement on the northern edge of the city. Its main feature is an artificial lake that houses different species of fish and attracts birds like ducks and herons. In the middle of the lake stands a small island with a craggy hill whose top is decorated with a Greek-inspired temple. Cross a hanging bridge designed by none other than Gustave Eiffel himself or climb to the top of the hill for stunning views over the Montmartre district of the city. On clear days, you might even get to see the white cupolas of the Sacré Coeur Basilica. When you make your way down, look for the entrance of an artificial cavern that hides a 60-foot waterfall. This cool space is especially pleasant during the summer when the mist and shade provide a welcome respite from the heat.