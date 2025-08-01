One Of Paris' Largest Parks Has Stunning City Views, A Hidden Waterfall Cave, And A Suspension Bridge
Paris is a city unlike any other. While many capitals have a cookie-cutter architecture made up of grey block buildings, Paris maintains its unique je ne sais quoi. Its iconic landmarks and uniform architecture help it earn its reputation as a feast for the eyes, but the city's over 500 public green spaces should also get credit for adding charm and shade to the urban landscape. Of these, few are as large or as picturesque as Parc des Buttes Chaumont.
Covering a staggering 62 acres, this gigantic park sits in the 19th arrondissement on the northern edge of the city. Its main feature is an artificial lake that houses different species of fish and attracts birds like ducks and herons. In the middle of the lake stands a small island with a craggy hill whose top is decorated with a Greek-inspired temple. Cross a hanging bridge designed by none other than Gustave Eiffel himself or climb to the top of the hill for stunning views over the Montmartre district of the city. On clear days, you might even get to see the white cupolas of the Sacré Coeur Basilica. When you make your way down, look for the entrance of an artificial cavern that hides a 60-foot waterfall. This cool space is especially pleasant during the summer when the mist and shade provide a welcome respite from the heat.
Buttes Chaumont over the years
Before becoming a beloved park, the area that houses Buttes Chaumont was fairly dark. It once held gallows where those sentenced to death would suffer public executions. Afterwards, it became an overexploited quarry that people also used as an informal dumpster. No one at the time would've imagined that this desolate space could be an oasis, except the famous Georges-Eugene Haussmann, often credited for building Paris as we know it today. The urban planner designed large boulevards, created markets, and illuminated the city of lights. He also advocated for parks in every district. As part of his development plan, he decided to bring the barren quarry back to life, spearheading a massive restoration project that was unveiled in 1867.
Today, Buttes Chaumont continues to be one of Paris' best parks. It's not just large, pretty, and pleasant, but it's also fairly unknown to foreigners. Since the 19th arrondissement is somewhat far from the classic Parisian sites, the park has remained safe from the crowds, lines, and prices that affect more touristy neighborhoods. Here, you'll see Parisians in their natural habitat: enjoying a beautiful Sunday by reading, napping, or picnicking in parks. Join in the fun by packing some snacks (and wine) and sitting near the lake. Or walk around before having lunch at the park's hip restaurant and bar, Rosa Bonheur.
Other gorgeous Parisian green spaces
Of course, Buttes Chaumont is only one of many cool parks, gardens, and other green spaces around Paris. If you're already in the 19th arrondissement, plan to hit nearby spots like Parc de la Villette, home to the Paris Philharmonic and the Cité des Sciences museum. Use this as an opportunity to visit Père-Lachaise as well. The city's most famous cemetery, this landmark is the resting place of illustrious people like Oscar Wilde, Jim Morrison, and Edith Piaf. The cemetery is only a 30-minute walk from Buttes Chaumont, but you can also take the metro. It's better to avoid taxis in Paris, especially since you can get a Navigo Easy Travel Card that will help you save money on metro rides.
Other visit-worthy parks around Paris include Parc Monceau, known for its classic-style colonnade, and Parc Montsouris, a locally-beloved green space. You should also make it a point to go to the two "woods" at either end of the city. Bois de Boulogne on the western edge is perfect for bike rides. Bois de Vincennes on the eastern edge has a medieval manor house that you can visit. Any of these green spots are perfect for friend groups, families, couples, and even solo travelers. In fact, Paris is one of the best places on Earth to travel on your own, and we'd say visiting parks is a great way to enjoy some relaxing me time.