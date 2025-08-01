Less Than Two Hours From Boston Is A State-Of-The-Art Campground Known For New England Charm And Unique Thrills
Camping in New England means four-season variety next to glacier-carved lakes and aromatic pine forests. From camping alongside the beaches of New England's deepest lake in Maine to a romantic getaway on the picturesque Grand Isle in Vermont, there's something uniquely atmospheric anywhere in New England's great outdoors. You could pitch a tent under vibrant fall foliage or set up shop by the lakeside and swim in warm waters during the summer. You also don't have to travel far to get to some of the region's best campgrounds — many are within driving distance from hubs like Boston. Of these, Spacious Skies Seven Maples is one of the most beloved, and is only about an hour and 45 minutes by car from downtown Boston.
Spacious Skies owns a few different campgrounds across America, but its Seven Maples site in Hancock, New Hampshire, is one of the top-rated, with 4.6 stars on Tripadvisor and 4.7 stars on Google. Reviewers have highlighted the campground's cleanliness and amenities, with one Tripadvisor reviewer writing, "The pool is salt water (great!), they have reasonably priced wood onsite, there are cabins available, the bathrooms are CLEAN with good working showers." Plus, Seven Maples has a gorgeous location in the hills of New Hampshire's Monadnock Region with opportunities for hiking, fishing, and more.
Activities for land and water at Spacious Skies Seven Maples
The campsites at Spacious Skies Seven Maples are located on 54 acres of wooded farmland, but they're all somewhat close together (and close to the pool and bathhouses). That can make it feel less private if you're looking for solitude, but it's ideal for campers who want to socialize with neighbors or go group camping. There are lots of hiking and biking trails that wind through the region's hills. You can bring your own bike to take advantage of the quiet back roads for one of the best summer vacation activities in New England.
A particular highlight of the campground is its water-based fun. At the heart of the site is a swimming pool complex with a waterslide, heated saltwater pool, and spa. There's a playground on-site, so children can stay busy while parents relax by the pool. There's a trout-filled fishing pond at the campground, as well as access points to the Moose Brook. It's possible to rent a kayak at the camp store and take it onto the brook, which leads to another, larger waterbody, Norway Pond. The pond has a small, sandy beach with swimming docks.
What comes with a booking at Spacious Skies Seven Maples
Campers have the option to choose between RV sites, tent sites, or cabins at Seven Maples. RV sites come with hookups for water and electricity, as well as access to convenient amenities like laundry, propane filling, and a dump station. Tent campers can set up under shaded plots that are close to the amenities. If you want to rent a cabin, there's a deluxe cabin available with a full kitchen, private bathroom, and covered front porch, or opt for the simpler cabins that come with a kitchenette and bunk beds. Reviewers have noted that the campground gets decent Wi-Fi signals, though you only get one free hour of Wi-Fi per day.
For a basic site rental, you can expect to pay around $50 to $60 per night. Full hookups are about $60 to $100 per night, and cabin rentals go from $100 to $150. Those flying in can reach the campground in about an hour and 45 minutes driving from the Boston Logan International Airport. Lying just a 15-minute walk from the town of Hancock, the Spacious Skies Seven Maples campground is also a great base for exploring the town's shops, historic main street, and quaint cafes.