Less Than Two Hours From Boston Is A State-Of-The-Art Campground Known For New England Charm And Unique Thrills

Camping in New England means four-season variety next to glacier-carved lakes and aromatic pine forests. From camping alongside the beaches of New England's deepest lake in Maine to a romantic getaway on the picturesque Grand Isle in Vermont, there's something uniquely atmospheric anywhere in New England's great outdoors. You could pitch a tent under vibrant fall foliage or set up shop by the lakeside and swim in warm waters during the summer. You also don't have to travel far to get to some of the region's best campgrounds — many are within driving distance from hubs like Boston. Of these, Spacious Skies Seven Maples is one of the most beloved, and is only about an hour and 45 minutes by car from downtown Boston.

Spacious Skies owns a few different campgrounds across America, but its Seven Maples site in Hancock, New Hampshire, is one of the top-rated, with 4.6 stars on Tripadvisor and 4.7 stars on Google. Reviewers have highlighted the campground's cleanliness and amenities, with one Tripadvisor reviewer writing, "The pool is salt water (great!), they have reasonably priced wood onsite, there are cabins available, the bathrooms are CLEAN with good working showers." Plus, Seven Maples has a gorgeous location in the hills of New Hampshire's Monadnock Region with opportunities for hiking, fishing, and more.