Between Boulder And Steamboat Springs Is Colorado's Hot Springs Town With Alpine Adventure And Wellness Escapes
When it comes to adventure in the great outdoors, Colorado is unmatched. You could stand on the tallest dunes in North America at Great Sand Dunes National Park, or hike through dramatic canyons to a free-flowing waterfall in the Rocky Mountains. And for anyone who thrills at carving up the ski slopes, there's no better place to be than Hot Sulphur Springs. Located about two and a half hours from Boulder, and a about an hour and a half from the ski resorts at Steamboat Springs, this delightful Rocky Mountain town has slopes, springs, and stunning Colorado River vistas for all.
As the name suggests, Hot Sulphur Springs is best known for its heated mineral pools, enriched with balancing and detoxing elements like sulfate, chloride, and sodium. Seven natural springs gushing steaming water have been flowing through Hot Sulphur Springs for hundreds of years, heated from below ground by volcanic rock. In ancient times, the Native Americans frequented the hot springs for medicinal healing, and the current town was developed around the 1860s. Today, the various bubbling pools at the Hot Sulphur Springs Resort & Spa are a haven for skiers and snowboarders to soothe their weary muscles after a busy day on the slopes, as well as for anyone looking to melt away their stress with a rejuvenating deep-tissue massage.
Outdoor enthusiasts can also find fun diversions at Arapaho National Forest just 30 minutes away by car. Here you'll find opportunities for rock climbing, mountain biking, and even horseback riding. Explore nearby Lake Granby for breathtaking views across the water. Bring a tent to camp along the shore, hike the forested trails around the lake, or go boating and reel in some fresh catch. Whatever you decide, a trip to Hot Sulphur Springs shouldn't be missed.
Mineral springs and attractions in Hot Sulphur Springs
For an unforgettable wellness retreat, head straight to Hot Sulphur Springs Resort & Spa. Open all throughout the year, you'll find about 22 different mineral pools and private baths to choose from. After a restful soak, book a pampering massage or facial, then return to the springs by night to enjoy the steaming water beneath the stars. And for snowy excitement, visit Granby Ranch just 20 minutes away. Gear rentals are available so you can hit the slopes and even go night skiing, not to mention mountain biking and golfing in the summer months.
Just opposite Hot Sulphur Springs by the Colorado River is Pioneer Park, a fantastic opportunity to spend the day enjoying nature. Hike along the river for scenic woodland views, and bring snacks to refuel at the picnic areas. A visit in the winter means you can partake in cross country skiing and snowshoeing, and aside from fishing spots and trails for mountain biking, the park also boasts a free 18-hole disc golf course marked out along the river. Pitch a tent at the park's campsites, complete with fire pits to roast marshmallows for a truly memorable outdoor experience.
Those who enjoy more cultural pursuits shouldn't miss the Pioneer Village Museum in town. Built in 1924 as the schoolhouse, the museum exhibits fascinating artifacts that tell the story of the town's inhabitants over 100 years ago. Wander through realistic dioramas of pioneer life complete with dressed mannequins and antique furniture. Displays include historic pioneer clothing, domestic tools, and even early ski equipment, the origins of what would become a major Colorado industry. A top review on Google declared it "the best museum experience in the area." No matter what you choose, there's excitement for all in Hot Sulphur Springs.
Tips for visiting and where to say in Hot Sulphur Springs
Planning a winter trip to Hot Sulphur Springs is guaranteed to be magical, particularly for soaking in the hot springs. The landscape transforms into a snowy wonderland, contrasting magically with the ethereal steam billowing from the baths. However, for most outdoor activities like hiking, fishing, and biking, a visit during the summer and autumn would be best. Be aware that the hot springs can smell strongly of sulphur, but this is normal. If you're heading back to Boulder at the end of your trip, stop by Arvada, a walkable gem with craft brews and festivals for some additional sightseeing.
For anyone who isn't keen on camping, there are plenty of cozy accommodations in town. Booking a stay at Hot Sulphur Springs Resort & Spa means you'll have easy access to the steamy mineral pools and spa services. Rooms are simple but comfortable, and Wi-Fi is only available in the lobby, making a great opportunity for a digital detox. The hotel is also situated within walking distance from Pioneer Park, convenient for outdoor fun during the day. You could also try the Ute Trail Motel, just across the street from the Pioneer Village Museum. This cozy, 50s-style accommodation features homey furnishings, including a kitchenette and refrigerator. Guests also have access to the motel's barbecue facilities.
Another option is the Canyon Motel, about four minutes by foot from the Pioneer Village Museum in town. Rooms here resemble rustic wood cabins with private bathrooms and a kitchenette, guaranteeing a cozy stay in the Rocky Mountain foothills. The hotel also has its own spa facility for guests to enjoy. Whether you're in Hot Sulphur Springs to soak in the mineral baths or explore the thrilling outdoors, be prepared for a memorable getaway.