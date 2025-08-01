Between Boulder And Steamboat Springs Is Colorado's Hot Springs Town With Alpine Adventure And Wellness Escapes

When it comes to adventure in the great outdoors, Colorado is unmatched. You could stand on the tallest dunes in North America at Great Sand Dunes National Park, or hike through dramatic canyons to a free-flowing waterfall in the Rocky Mountains. And for anyone who thrills at carving up the ski slopes, there's no better place to be than Hot Sulphur Springs. Located about two and a half hours from Boulder, and a about an hour and a half from the ski resorts at Steamboat Springs, this delightful Rocky Mountain town has slopes, springs, and stunning Colorado River vistas for all.

As the name suggests, Hot Sulphur Springs is best known for its heated mineral pools, enriched with balancing and detoxing elements like sulfate, chloride, and sodium. Seven natural springs gushing steaming water have been flowing through Hot Sulphur Springs for hundreds of years, heated from below ground by volcanic rock. In ancient times, the Native Americans frequented the hot springs for medicinal healing, and the current town was developed around the 1860s. Today, the various bubbling pools at the Hot Sulphur Springs Resort & Spa are a haven for skiers and snowboarders to soothe their weary muscles after a busy day on the slopes, as well as for anyone looking to melt away their stress with a rejuvenating deep-tissue massage.

Outdoor enthusiasts can also find fun diversions at Arapaho National Forest just 30 minutes away by car. Here you'll find opportunities for rock climbing, mountain biking, and even horseback riding. Explore nearby Lake Granby for breathtaking views across the water. Bring a tent to camp along the shore, hike the forested trails around the lake, or go boating and reel in some fresh catch. Whatever you decide, a trip to Hot Sulphur Springs shouldn't be missed.