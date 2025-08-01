Utah's Town Hidden In Mountains North Of Salt Lake City Enjoys Trails And Water Recreation Amid Spring Poppies
Set against the dramatic alpine backdrop of the Wasatch Mountains, Mantua, Utah, is a small community tucked into a scenic mountain valley just north of Salt Lake City. With fewer than 1,500 residents, this Box Elder County town is truly a hidden gem, boasting the stunning 500-acre Mantua Reservoir as a source of outdoor recreation for locals and visitors alike. While Mantua is a year-round destination for fishing on the reservoir and for hiking its many trails in either snow shoes or hiking boots, the town comes alive in late spring as its famous poppy fields begin to bloom.
Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) is the nearest airport, approximately 65 miles from Mantua on I-15. Those flying Breeze Airways from John Wayne Airport (SNA), California's hidden gem airport with some of the lowest wait times in America, can land at Ogden-Hinckley Airport (OGD), cutting travel time in half. For locals, Mantua is east of Brigham City and easily accessible via U.S. Highway 89, which winds through the scenic canyon leading into town.
Despite its small size, Mantua offers a substantial dose of adventure for kayakers and boating enthusiasts and plenty of canyon scenery to behold in the Wasatch Mountains. Trails range from easy paths along the reservoir to more moderate hikes on Willard Mountain Road. Time it right and you're just an hour's drive from one of the best sunset spots in America at a peaceful Utah peak.
See the poppy fields and hike along Mantua's scenic trails
At the end of each spring season into June, Mantua's historic poppy fields burst into vibrant red blooms near the town's Box Elder Campground. The poppy fields on South Park Drive trace back to Danish immigrants who settled in the town in the 1860s. According to family lore, they brought seeds from their homeland to plant on their family homestead.
The Rasmussen family, who originally planted the fields, later sold the land to the U.S. Forest Service. While descendants of the family still reside in Mantua today, the blooming fields serve as a living tribute to their sacrifice and heritage in the quiet mountain town. The town released a statement to address parking in the area, not only to preserve the landscape but also to ensure the safety of the public. Sixteen parking spaces are available on South Park Drive, south of the field, for visitors to safely park in.
Even outside of poppy season, the trails around Mantua offer incomparable mountain scenery. At the Mantua Reservoir, the 4.1-mile perimeter loop trail is an easy route suitable for most skill levels, showcasing the surrounding hills and peaks. Further south, the Box Elder Creek Trail is a similar length, at 4.6 miles, but gains over 1,300 feet in elevation from Willard Road to Box Elder Creek, with a route to Pete's Cabin. In every season, Mantua's quiet trails and vibrant scenery offer a peaceful mountain escape.
Kayak, paddleboard, and fish on the calm waters of Mantua Reservoir
The Mantua Reservoir is a haven for kayakers, fishermen, and boating enthusiasts, and with two campgrounds nearby, it's ideal for a weekend on the water. Mantua Waterfront RV is open year-round, offering 36 RV sites and tent camping. The Box Elder Campground is open seasonally, from the end of April to October, with 25 non-electric tent camping sites and four group camping sites.
The reservoir has no entrance fee and offers a sandy swim beach just off the perimeter trail. Mantua Reservoir is stocked annually with rainbow trout, making it perfect for anglers looking to cast from the shore or a boat, thanks to the reservoir's boat launch and nearly 2 miles of shoreline. Kayaking, paddleboarding, and jet skiing are some of the most popular sports on the Mantua Reservoir during Utah's warm summer months. While the water is typically inviting, visitors should be aware that conditions can change with the season.
In June 2025, a harmful algae bloom was detected at the reservoir, a common occurrence in Utah's lakes and reservoirs due to its warmer climate. Before heading out, check the current conditions through the Utah Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Water Quality website or your state's local water advisory page. After a day at Mantua Reservoir, travel just over an hour on scenic Utah Highway 89 to Bear Lake, the starting point of one of Utah's most scenic roads, which ends at a breathtaking canyon with endless outdoor thrills.