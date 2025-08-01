Utah's Town Hidden In Mountains North Of Salt Lake City Enjoys Trails And Water Recreation Amid Spring Poppies

Set against the dramatic alpine backdrop of the Wasatch Mountains, Mantua, Utah, is a small community tucked into a scenic mountain valley just north of Salt Lake City. With fewer than 1,500 residents, this Box Elder County town is truly a hidden gem, boasting the stunning 500-acre Mantua Reservoir as a source of outdoor recreation for locals and visitors alike. While Mantua is a year-round destination for fishing on the reservoir and for hiking its many trails in either snow shoes or hiking boots, the town comes alive in late spring as its famous poppy fields begin to bloom.

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) is the nearest airport, approximately 65 miles from Mantua on I-15. Those flying Breeze Airways from John Wayne Airport (SNA), California's hidden gem airport with some of the lowest wait times in America, can land at Ogden-Hinckley Airport (OGD), cutting travel time in half. For locals, Mantua is east of Brigham City and easily accessible via U.S. Highway 89, which winds through the scenic canyon leading into town.

Despite its small size, Mantua offers a substantial dose of adventure for kayakers and boating enthusiasts and plenty of canyon scenery to behold in the Wasatch Mountains. Trails range from easy paths along the reservoir to more moderate hikes on Willard Mountain Road. Time it right and you're just an hour's drive from one of the best sunset spots in America at a peaceful Utah peak.