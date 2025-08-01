New Mexico's 'City Of Crosses' Is A Cultural Crossroads For Canyon Hikes, Historic Plazas, And Museums
When you think of New Mexico, you probably think of stunning desert landscapes like those found at White Sands, a one-of-a-kind national park that looks like an alien planet. However, what you may not realize is that on top of natural beauty, New Mexico has plenty of unique and interesting cities that are a joy to explore. In fact, only a 50-minute drive from White Sands National Park is the second-largest city in the state, Las Cruces. Also widely known as the "City of Crosses," Las Cruces is a particularly great place to spend some time. This is because it is a cultural melting pot with various Native American, Spanish, and Mexican groups occupying the area early on in its history, and several different ethnic groups calling the city home today. Plus, it is filled with canyon hikes, historic plazas, and museums.
The easiest way to get to Las Cruces is to fly into Las Cruces International Airport which is only a 15-minute drive from the downtown area of the city. However, you may find more flight options if you fly into the El Paso International Airport which is around an hour's drive away. If you plan to also visit Albuquerque, one of the best film cities in America, you can easily fly into the Albuquerque International Sunport and then drive down the El Camino Real National Scenic Byway to Las Cruces, a scenic three-hour journey.
Discover historic plazas and museums in Las Cruces
Having been a yesteryear confluence of Native American, Spanish, and Mexican cultures, the city of Las Cruces — along with its surrounding area — is dotted with timeless plazas and museums. Located just 10 minutes southwest from downtown Las Cruces is the historic town of Mesilla. Mesilla used to be a transit town for those making the journey between San Antonio and San Diego in the mid-to-late 1800s and its geographic significance led to the development of its culture and commerce. Today, travelers to Mesilla regularly take some time to stop at Mesilla Plaza so they can visit the 19th-century Basilica of San Albino, before shopping for local artwork and enjoying some New Mexican cuisine. Reviewers on Tripadvisor have also noted that Mesilla Plaza has memorable Day of the Dead celebrations. So, if you're in the area around that time, this would count as an unmissable experience.
The Branigan Cultural Center — a museum listed on the National and State Registries of Historic Buildings — is a terrific place to study and appreciate some of the finest New Mexican artwork in Las Cruces. Located downtown, the cultural center houses several exhibits and galleries featuring photographs, stories, paintings, and crafts. The area close to the Branigan Cultural Center is home to several other museums as well, so if you are looking to learn more about New Mexico's beautiful cultural heritage, you'll be happy to know that Las Cruces is not just full of museums, but also full of restaurants and Wild West charm.
Best canyon hikes in and around Las Cruces
Las Cruces makes the most of New Mexico's unique geographical position in the country by serving as a base to go out and explore some of the area's best trails and canyon hikes. The chart-topper in this regard has to be the 2.2-mile loop trail of Leasburg Slot Canyon in the Robledo Mountains Wilderness Study Area. The hike takes approximately one hour to complete, depending on your walking pace, and offers hikers surreal sights of the mighty Rio Grande and North Valley. Located about 20 miles northwest of downtown Las Cruces, Leasburg Slot Canyon (known simply as Slot Canyon) takes about 30 minutes to drive to.
If you want a hike that is longer and slightly more challenging, you may want to check out the Baylor Canyon Pass. Located about 14 miles east of the city, the drive to the trailhead is completed in a little under a half hour, and from here, visitors have two choices: to hike the shorter 4-mile trail which takes approximately two hours to complete, or plan on completing the longer 7-mile trail that takes about three-and-a-half hours to complete. Regardless of which trail you choose to explore (the shorter Baylor Canyon Pass Trail via Aguirre Springs Campground or the longer Baylor Canyon Pass via Baylor Canyon Road), both offer beautiful views of the surrounding valleys and plenty of bird and flower species to appreciate. Just remember that both trails can be rocky and it can be quite windy higher up, so dress accordingly and don't forget reliable footwear to make sure you're in for a good time.