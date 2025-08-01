New Mexico's 'City Of Crosses' Is A Cultural Crossroads For Canyon Hikes, Historic Plazas, And Museums

When you think of New Mexico, you probably think of stunning desert landscapes like those found at White Sands, a one-of-a-kind national park that looks like an alien planet. However, what you may not realize is that on top of natural beauty, New Mexico has plenty of unique and interesting cities that are a joy to explore. In fact, only a 50-minute drive from White Sands National Park is the second-largest city in the state, Las Cruces. Also widely known as the "City of Crosses," Las Cruces is a particularly great place to spend some time. This is because it is a cultural melting pot with various Native American, Spanish, and Mexican groups occupying the area early on in its history, and several different ethnic groups calling the city home today. Plus, it is filled with canyon hikes, historic plazas, and museums.

The easiest way to get to Las Cruces is to fly into Las Cruces International Airport which is only a 15-minute drive from the downtown area of the city. However, you may find more flight options if you fly into the El Paso International Airport which is around an hour's drive away. If you plan to also visit Albuquerque, one of the best film cities in America, you can easily fly into the Albuquerque International Sunport and then drive down the El Camino Real National Scenic Byway to Las Cruces, a scenic three-hour journey.