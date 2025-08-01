This Underrated Budget Airline Was Voted North America's Best Low-Cost Carrier For 2025
You may have heard whispers back in April that WalletHub quietly named low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines the best in America for 2025, but according to Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization, an even better carrier was overlooked for the prize. At the organization's 2025 World Airline Awards — the most prestigious of aviation awards ceremonies — Allegiant Air was honored with the title of Best Low-Cost Airline in North America for two years running.
Reserving seats on a low-cost airline can be one of the most effective ways to save money while booking flights. Based in Las Vegas, Allegiant affordably connects small- to medium-sized cities to major vacation destinations. It's considered somewhat of an underdog compared to larger names like Southwest and JetBlue. But in line with its focus on leisure and unbeatable value, Allegiant promotes an optimistic and easy air on every flight. "We strive to provide our customers with a seamless, comfortable, and convenient travel experience," explained Chief Executive Officer & President, Gregory C. Anderson, upon receiving the award, "and this recognition validates our efforts."
The award has been presented following Skytrax's largest passenger poll to date, which collected the opinions of 22.3 million passengers from more than 100 different nationalities. Within the same ceremony, Allegiant was also named as the 15th Best Low-Cost Airline in the World, making it the only North American carrier to place within the category.
What makes Allegiant Air stand out among the rest
Allegiant's success could easily be attributed to its streamlined business model. Since its network focuses solely on non-stop flights between underserved U.S. cities and popular vacation destinations, its customers are almost exclusively always in holiday mode, meaning moods are high and attitudes are relaxed in general. Plus, more and more customers these days are growing savvy to the genius hacks that can make flying economy a lot more comfortable. Add to that Allegiant's ability to offer fares at less than half the national average, and you'll find an even happier bunch on board. And since the World Airline Awards are a true customer's choice award, backed up by surveys submitted by real passengers, not just industry experts, Allegiant's slew of wins at the Parisian ceremony proves that it's a fan favorite.
Skytrax's CEO, Edward Plaisted, further backed up the brand's customer satisfaction when presenting the award, announcing, "Allegiant's back-to-back recognition as North America's best low-cost airline is a testament to its customer-focused approach. Passengers have highlighted the airline's commitment to providing reliable, value-driven service tailored for leisure travelers." The carrier has remained consistent in its approach and offerings, striving to follow through on the same values that helped it earn gold in 2024.
Furthermore, Anderson underscored how his airline has proved that low fares don't mean low service. Allegiant's slow but steady rise in popularity since 2003 underscores a growth in Americans' preferences for no-frills but dependable air travel.