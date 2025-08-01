This Underrated Budget Airline Was Voted North America's Best Low-Cost Carrier For 2025

You may have heard whispers back in April that WalletHub quietly named low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines the best in America for 2025, but according to Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization, an even better carrier was overlooked for the prize. At the organization's 2025 World Airline Awards — the most prestigious of aviation awards ceremonies — Allegiant Air was honored with the title of Best Low-Cost Airline in North America for two years running.

Reserving seats on a low-cost airline can be one of the most effective ways to save money while booking flights. Based in Las Vegas, Allegiant affordably connects small- to medium-sized cities to major vacation destinations. It's considered somewhat of an underdog compared to larger names like Southwest and JetBlue. But in line with its focus on leisure and unbeatable value, Allegiant promotes an optimistic and easy air on every flight. "We strive to provide our customers with a seamless, comfortable, and convenient travel experience," explained Chief Executive Officer & President, Gregory C. Anderson, upon receiving the award, "and this recognition validates our efforts."

The award has been presented following Skytrax's largest passenger poll to date, which collected the opinions of 22.3 million passengers from more than 100 different nationalities. Within the same ceremony, Allegiant was also named as the 15th Best Low-Cost Airline in the World, making it the only North American carrier to place within the category.