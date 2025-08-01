It's No Big Surprise This US City's Traffic Is Now The Worst In The Country (And What Makes It So Awful)

If you've ever driven around the nation's capital, it's likely been a slow, frustrating experience. Cars crawl for hours, and it can sometimes take you 45 minutes to get 10 miles down the road. Beating out Los Angeles — which is so notorious for its traffic, there's a recurring "Saturday Night Live" bit comparing routes in the city — Washington, D.C., officially has the worst traffic in the country as of 2025. The slowdowns make it difficult to admire D.C. as the best city in America for parks in 2025. It can take a while to get to some of its most attractive parks.

Consumer Affairs put out its annual traffic report for 2025, tracking traffic and congestion in 50 U.S. metro areas. The report revealed that in the last year, commuters in the D.C. area reported having an average 33.4-minute-long trip to work every day. That's compared to the 32.1 minutes of the next longest: San Francisco.

The Capital Beltway, which circles the District of Columbia, is an eight-lane monstrosity (that can be as wide as 12 lanes in some areas) that carries commuters in and out of the city. Running through and connecting major parts of the DMV (D.C., Maryland, and Virginia), there's no predicting just when you may get stuck waiting in traffic or when you'll breeze right through. Traffic can be especially bad during the spring, during the breathtaking Washington D.C. National Cherry Blossom Festival.