Hidden On Mexico's Gulf Coast Is A Vibrant, Affordable City With Pastel Buildings And Buzzing Nightlife
There are countless reasons to visit Mexico, from its delicious food to a vibrant culture and diverse landscapes that span pristine beaches and historic cities. The Yucatán Peninsula in particular is an underrated gem, filled with fresh seafood, beautiful architecture, friendly locals, and lively nightlife — the perfect contrast to over-touristed Cancún, one of the most popular albeit worst tourist destinations in Mexico. If you're looking for a quieter, more authentic Mexican getaway, San Francisco de Campeche is one of the safest vacation destinations in Mexico, located right on the Gulf of Mexico, also known as the Gulf of America, in the Yucatán.
Campeche, as it's commonly known, remains under the radar for many travelers. It's a beautiful, UNESCO World Heritage City with pastel-painted colonial buildings, baroque architecture, and cobblestone streets. A tranquil malecón, or waterfront promenade, runs about 4 miles along the city's coastline, dotted with seafood restaurants, historic monuments, and relaxing spots to enjoy coastal breezes. The historic city center is enclosed by centuries-old stone walls built to defend against pirates, and draws visitors to its plazas, museums, street art, markets, vintage trams, cafés, and nightlife.
Despite all that it offers, Campeche is an affordable destination that won't squeeze your wallet too tightly. It may have the allure of an expensive getaway, but according to Expatistan, its cost of living is more than 25% less than Cancún. Lodging is also more than reasonable, with rooms at a 3-star hotel like Hotel Malculis starting at $40, at the time of this writing. Even 4-star lodging like Hotel Ocean View offers rooms for less than $100 per night, which is slightly lower than comparable hotels and resorts available in Cancún.
Campeche has excellent seafood and is close to some pristine beaches
The most convenient way to get to Campeche is by flying into Mérida International Airport. Customs there is typically an easy process, and the 105-mile drive to Campeche takes roughly two hours. You can also connect through Mexico City, but some travelers find this is more stressful since it requires transferring from the international to the domestic terminal. Travel expert Rick Steves says flying across Mexico's borders rather than crossing by land is one reason Campeche feels so safe and mellow.
Campeche is a seafood city, influenced by Mayan and Spanish-Caribbean flavors. Sour orange and achiote — a red spice and culinary coloring — are local staples, and a standout regional favorite is "pan de cazón," a layered dish of shredded, shark-like dogfish ("cazón"), refried beans, tortillas, and a habanero chili sauce. For a break from seafood, "cochinita pibil" is another popular Campeche dish, essentially a Mayan style of underground slow-roasting, usually of pork with plenty of spices. Try both at Palapas y Parador Turístico, an open-air food court near the malecón, serving fresh seafood and more. Campeche Market, a huge indoor market with food stalls and fresh produce, is also a must-visit.
Although Campeche is a port city, it lacks sandy beaches. Urban runoff also makes swimming in the immediate area inadvisable, although boating and deep-sea fishing are popular. For swimming, head to Playa Bonita, just 9 miles away, with free cabañas and relatively calmer waters. A longer day trip brings you to Celestún, a white-sand beach in an area known for flamingoes, or head south to Ciudad del Carmen, which offers beautiful beaches with tranquil waters. Or, skip the sand altogether and explore the state's vast natural preserves, like Petenes Ecological Reserve.
Campeche's Calle 59 is a hub of buzzing nightlife
Campeche has a deep musical heritage, even developing its own style of music that blends both Spanish and Mayan influences. But you'll find all kinds of music here. Calle 59 is the heart of Campeche's buzzing nightlife: The pedestrian-only cobblestone street is part of the central historic zone, flanked by colorful colonial buildings. Calle 59 comes alive nightly with clubs, bars, and restaurants where you can eat, drink, dance, and experience street performers, dancers, and live bands, creating a vibrant energy. Friday night is one of the city's most electric nights, but you can go to Calle 59 most nights and expect a festive atmosphere.
One iconic spot is Salón Rincón Colonia, the oldest cantina in Campeche. Situated in a centuries-old colonial building featured in the movie "Original Sin," starring Antonio Banderas and Angelina Jolie, it draws visitors who love the nostalgic vibe, the ice-cold beers, and the traditional "botanas" — free bar snacks they serve alongside your drinks. Once you've pre-gamed, pop into Ambigú 59 — a popular spot for karaoke and more good beer — or Nativo Bar, a vibe-y, jungle-themed cocktail bar with live music, DJ sets, and plenty of space to dance. Another favorite is Las Brujas, a lively, Día de los Muertos-themed bar which pulses with local energy and often hosts live bands.
After Calle 59, the Campeche party doesn't stop. Dfox Night Club keeps things going until 4 a.m., playing hits from EDM to reggaetóne, while Capital Night Club offers a very Las Vegas nightclub-style experience, complete with bottle service, DJs, and high-energy crowds. For something different, Thursday through Sunday at 8 p.m., there is a light show on the Puerta de Tierra, the old entrance to the city.