Hidden On Mexico's Gulf Coast Is A Vibrant, Affordable City With Pastel Buildings And Buzzing Nightlife

There are countless reasons to visit Mexico, from its delicious food to a vibrant culture and diverse landscapes that span pristine beaches and historic cities. The Yucatán Peninsula in particular is an underrated gem, filled with fresh seafood, beautiful architecture, friendly locals, and lively nightlife — the perfect contrast to over-touristed Cancún, one of the most popular albeit worst tourist destinations in Mexico. If you're looking for a quieter, more authentic Mexican getaway, San Francisco de Campeche is one of the safest vacation destinations in Mexico, located right on the Gulf of Mexico, also known as the Gulf of America, in the Yucatán.

Campeche, as it's commonly known, remains under the radar for many travelers. It's a beautiful, UNESCO World Heritage City with pastel-painted colonial buildings, baroque architecture, and cobblestone streets. A tranquil malecón, or waterfront promenade, runs about 4 miles along the city's coastline, dotted with seafood restaurants, historic monuments, and relaxing spots to enjoy coastal breezes. The historic city center is enclosed by centuries-old stone walls built to defend against pirates, and draws visitors to its plazas, museums, street art, markets, vintage trams, cafés, and nightlife.

Despite all that it offers, Campeche is an affordable destination that won't squeeze your wallet too tightly. It may have the allure of an expensive getaway, but according to Expatistan, its cost of living is more than 25% less than Cancún. Lodging is also more than reasonable, with rooms at a 3-star hotel like Hotel Malculis starting at $40, at the time of this writing. Even 4-star lodging like Hotel Ocean View offers rooms for less than $100 per night, which is slightly lower than comparable hotels and resorts available in Cancún.