Oregon's Former 'Wool Capital Of The World' Is A Once-Abandoned Ghost Town Reborn With Shops And A Hotel

A rather peculiar attraction can be found along Oregon's underrated Journey Through Time Scenic Byway, a 286-mile road that cuts through deep river canyons and the colorful Painted Hills, one of Oregon's most unique natural wonders. Just north of Antelope lies one of the state's most fabled ghost towns: Shaniko. Well, technically, it's a semi-ghost town. Somewhere around 30 people still reside on this storied plot of land, which spans all of about half a square mile. But that's a tiny fraction of the some 600 inhabitants that once called the town home.

Originally known as Cross Hollow, Shaniko was established in the late 1800s. Perched along the Columbia Southern Railway line, it had become a booming transportation hub for wool and wheat by the early 1900s. The settlement shipped out millions of dollars worth of sheep fleece a year, soon earning the nickname of the "Wool Capital of the World." But Shaniko's thriving days were numbered. By the start of the next decade, the town had lost most of its business after a new railroad route was opened nearby, leading people to leave the area in search of new jobs. In 1959, following several attempts to revive the struggling community, the Oregon Centennial Commission officially deemed it "Oregon's Ghost Town of the Year."​

Today, you'll find old storefronts and rusted clunkers lining the streets, providing a nostalgic snapshot of the days of yore. But Shaniko — which straddles U.S. Route 97 about three hours outside of Portland, where one of the nearest major airports is located — hasn't given up on making its long-awaited comeback. Locals have continued to fuel efforts to revive the nearly abandoned Wasco County town, enticing tourists with music festivals, new shops, and the reopening of the historic Shaniko Hotel. So stop by, and say hi.