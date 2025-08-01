Oregon's Former 'Wool Capital Of The World' Is A Once-Abandoned Ghost Town Reborn With Shops And A Hotel
A rather peculiar attraction can be found along Oregon's underrated Journey Through Time Scenic Byway, a 286-mile road that cuts through deep river canyons and the colorful Painted Hills, one of Oregon's most unique natural wonders. Just north of Antelope lies one of the state's most fabled ghost towns: Shaniko. Well, technically, it's a semi-ghost town. Somewhere around 30 people still reside on this storied plot of land, which spans all of about half a square mile. But that's a tiny fraction of the some 600 inhabitants that once called the town home.
Originally known as Cross Hollow, Shaniko was established in the late 1800s. Perched along the Columbia Southern Railway line, it had become a booming transportation hub for wool and wheat by the early 1900s. The settlement shipped out millions of dollars worth of sheep fleece a year, soon earning the nickname of the "Wool Capital of the World." But Shaniko's thriving days were numbered. By the start of the next decade, the town had lost most of its business after a new railroad route was opened nearby, leading people to leave the area in search of new jobs. In 1959, following several attempts to revive the struggling community, the Oregon Centennial Commission officially deemed it "Oregon's Ghost Town of the Year."
Today, you'll find old storefronts and rusted clunkers lining the streets, providing a nostalgic snapshot of the days of yore. But Shaniko — which straddles U.S. Route 97 about three hours outside of Portland, where one of the nearest major airports is located — hasn't given up on making its long-awaited comeback. Locals have continued to fuel efforts to revive the nearly abandoned Wasco County town, enticing tourists with music festivals, new shops, and the reopening of the historic Shaniko Hotel. So stop by, and say hi.
Travel back in time with a trip to Shaniko
Encased in beautiful handmade red bricks, the Shaniko Hotel is one of the town's most impressive buildings. The historic hotel has a varied history as intriguing as Shaniko itself. Originally known as the Columbia Southern Hotel, the stately structure was built in the early 1900s by the Columbia Southern Railway. It gained its current moniker in the 1950s, changing hands many times over the years — once even serving as a senior group home — until it was finally abandoned in the aughts.
However, after 15 years of shuttered doors, the hotel was reopened in 2023, inviting guests into its time-honored Old West quarters once more. "The hotel room was much bigger than expected, and we appreciated the complimentary coffee, pastries, and oatmeal in the lobby," one guest shared on Tripadvisor.
There's a bevy of other historic gems nearby, including the Shaniko Wagon Yard and the town's old bank, jail, and post office. Set against an earthy backdrop of rolling hills and farmlands, the bright green Shaniko Schoolhouse is another imposing sight to see. While in the area, tour the Shaniko Sage Museum to see relics of residents from times past, including photographs and maps.
Searching for the perfect venue for your destination wedding? Then check out the town's historic chapel. The bygone wooden building dates back to 1897, though at the time, it served as a schoolhouse and was located in the neighboring community of Bakeoven. In the 1960s, the structure was relocated to Shaniko and converted to a chapel, where couples can now say "I do," with event rates starting at just $500, at the time of writing.
Other local happenings near Shaniko
Newer shops have also sprung up in Shaniko, breathing new life into the ghost town atmosphere. Among them are Dead Format Music, where you can snag collectible records and various instrument accessories, and an antiques store called The Ravens Nest. Saddle up for a Wild West time at the High Desert Ranger Saloon, which is run by the High Desert Rangers gunfighters club. A cafe can also be found right next door to the Shaniko Hotel, offering up ice cream, coffee, and bites to eat, as well as a variety of souvenirs and gifts.
Though you can pass through town at any time, most of the local businesses and tourist hotspots are only open seasonally, usually from about April to September. Depending on when you plan to visit, you may want to call ahead to ensure availability. Locals also host a variety of events throughout the year, including the Shaniko Days festival. Held annually during the first weekend of August, the jamboree's 2025 lineup features live music, a cake auction, artisan vendors, a church service, stand-up comedy sets, and even thrilling gunfight shows.
Other local happenings include the Shaniko Ragtime & Vintage Music Festival, held the first weekend in October, and the Hoot, Holler, and Sing Bluegrass Campout, now a Memorial Day weekend staple following its inaugural 2024 run.