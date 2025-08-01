Rick Steves Reveals The Types Of Places Not To Miss When Visiting Europe

When you're Rick Steves, "crashing the party" abroad is easier said than done, but we have a few ideas and tips to get you started. First things first, approach your itinerary with an open mind. Traveling is all about getting out of your comfort zone, so embrace that. Talk to people, engage in conversations with strangers, and ask questions. Choosing more off-the-beaten-path destinations and accommodations (think VRBO, homestays, exchange programs, or Steves' favorite, B&Bs) will help surround you with locals and exciting new perspectives. And once you're in town, just wander. Follow the sounds, sights, and smells of the city. Stumble upon crowds and see what they're up to. (Of course, as with everything, do your research and make sure that safety is always top of mind.)

Another thing we love to do to get a proper taste of a destination, especially when traveling solo in Europe, is to partake in favorite hobbies. Book fitness classes on apps like ClassPass in many destinations around the world. Airbnb experiences are also a great place to look for activities you can do with locals. Taking things like cooking classes in someone's home is not only an ideal way to experience a country's best culinary traditions, but also a great place to gather intel from a local. Search for public events (like dance classes, music festivals, theater performances, or art shows) on city websites or wander around town and look at flyers to find out what people in the community are organizing. Whatever you do, go where the people are if you really want to get under the skin of a destination. Steves paints the perfect picture of what true travel adventure feels like: "[You're with] a bunch of people in Finland in a sauna, and you're sitting there, and all you've got is ... a sense that you don't know what century you're in, but you know you're in Finland." And honestly, we wouldn't want it any other way.