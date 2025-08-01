Rick Steves Reveals The Types Of Places Not To Miss When Visiting Europe
Sometimes we travel to get away from the hustle and bustle of the everyday, to sit in stillness in a beautiful location. Deep in the forest, overlooking the ocean, somewhere that feels far away from our mundane reality. And other times, we travel to explore — to wander the dimly lit cobblestone streets at night, to sip wine while sitting at a bistro table on the street, or to engage in a deep conversation with strangers. And sometimes, our travels warrant all of the above. Guidebook author, travel writer, and TV personality Rick Steves loves to immerse himself in every city he explores, getting the taste of life as a local. It's one of the best ways to get to know a new locale, according to him.
During a conversation with Lulu Garcia-Navarro on The New York Times' "The Interview" podcast, Steves revealed the types of places not to miss when traveling to Europe. And if you're well acquainted with the travel guru, it should come as no surprise that his answer was all about embarking on rich, authentic experiences. "Find a way to put yourself in a world of people where you're not a tourist, where you're not part of the economy, but where you're just kind of crashing the party," he told the interviewer. "Go to a bingo parlor in Wales, sit on a bench in Sicily with a bunch of old retired guys, play backgammon in Turkey."
Tips on 'crashing the party' when traveling abroad
When you're Rick Steves, "crashing the party" abroad is easier said than done, but we have a few ideas and tips to get you started. First things first, approach your itinerary with an open mind. Traveling is all about getting out of your comfort zone, so embrace that. Talk to people, engage in conversations with strangers, and ask questions. Choosing more off-the-beaten-path destinations and accommodations (think VRBO, homestays, exchange programs, or Steves' favorite, B&Bs) will help surround you with locals and exciting new perspectives. And once you're in town, just wander. Follow the sounds, sights, and smells of the city. Stumble upon crowds and see what they're up to. (Of course, as with everything, do your research and make sure that safety is always top of mind.)
Another thing we love to do to get a proper taste of a destination, especially when traveling solo in Europe, is to partake in favorite hobbies. Book fitness classes on apps like ClassPass in many destinations around the world. Airbnb experiences are also a great place to look for activities you can do with locals. Taking things like cooking classes in someone's home is not only an ideal way to experience a country's best culinary traditions, but also a great place to gather intel from a local. Search for public events (like dance classes, music festivals, theater performances, or art shows) on city websites or wander around town and look at flyers to find out what people in the community are organizing. Whatever you do, go where the people are if you really want to get under the skin of a destination. Steves paints the perfect picture of what true travel adventure feels like: "[You're with] a bunch of people in Finland in a sauna, and you're sitting there, and all you've got is ... a sense that you don't know what century you're in, but you know you're in Finland." And honestly, we wouldn't want it any other way.