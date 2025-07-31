A Former Pittsburgh-Area Steel Mill Offers Outdoor Recreation And Pennsylvania's Most Unique Historic Landmark
Anyone can hit the beach or ride a roller coaster on vacation, but if you're looking for a unique and fascinating trip, you may want to consider Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. You can check out Lawrenceville, one of Pittsburgh's trendiest neighborhoods, or the super-cool Museum of Illusions, but if you're interested in the powerful industrial history of this part of the country, there is one landmark that you absolutely can't miss.
The Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark is home to the only non-operative blast furnaces in the region, and when you visit, you can take tours of both this pre-WWII site that was in use through the early 1980s, and the amazing guerrilla art that sprang up on the grounds after it closed. The Carrie Blast Furnaces (#6 and #7 still survive), part of the U.S. Steel Homestead Steel Works, were the place where iron ore was changed to molten iron, then taken across the river to make steel. It was named for the daughter of iron industry bigwig William Clark. And visitors to the furnaces are often wowed when they learn how this refining process actually worked.
The furnaces are open from May through October for morning and afternoon tours, and general admission is around $26, with student, child, and senior pricing options. The best part is that a lot of these tours are outside. You're also right near the 35-mile Three Rivers Heritage Trail, which can give you even more of a view of the coolest parts of Pittsburgh's urban areas.
Tours at Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark
If you're planning a visit, you'll likely want to rent a car to reach the site. The Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark sits on Pittsburgh's Monongahela River and is about 30 miles from the Pittsburgh International Airport, one of the airports where you don't have to show your boarding pass to the TSA. Do note that many reviews on TripAdvisor mention that the roads leading up to the landmark are a bit rough. It's a good idea to purchase your tickets before your visit on the website as they do sell out, and tours are capped at 20 people.
The Carrie Blast Furnaces became a National Historic Landmark in 2006, and on the two-hour Industrial Tour, you can learn all about the tech that made the plant function and what it was like to work there. Since you'll be outside a lot, make sure you dress for the weather, and skip the open-toed or high-heeled shoes, which aren't allowed. It's also a good idea to eat beforehand or plan for after, as there isn't a spot to snack there. There are, however, port-a-potties available. Overall, the tour is recommended for those eight and up.
Don't miss the chance to embark on the Arts & Grounds Tour (the price is the same as the Industrial Tour), which looks at what happened to the furnaces when they were no longer used for iron processing. You get to experience the incredible art installations onsite, including their famous Carrie Deer sculpture, the Iron Garden, and astonishing graffiti murals. If the latter sounds like your jam, try taking workshops to learn graffiti techniques, as well as take their popular photo arts workshop. There's even a workshop to learn metal casting.