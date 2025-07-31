A Former Pittsburgh-Area Steel Mill Offers Outdoor Recreation And Pennsylvania's Most Unique Historic Landmark

Anyone can hit the beach or ride a roller coaster on vacation, but if you're looking for a unique and fascinating trip, you may want to consider Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. You can check out Lawrenceville, one of Pittsburgh's trendiest neighborhoods, or the super-cool Museum of Illusions, but if you're interested in the powerful industrial history of this part of the country, there is one landmark that you absolutely can't miss.

The Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark is home to the only non-operative blast furnaces in the region, and when you visit, you can take tours of both this pre-WWII site that was in use through the early 1980s, and the amazing guerrilla art that sprang up on the grounds after it closed. The Carrie Blast Furnaces (#6 and #7 still survive), part of the U.S. Steel Homestead Steel Works, were the place where iron ore was changed to molten iron, then taken across the river to make steel. It was named for the daughter of iron industry bigwig William Clark. And visitors to the furnaces are often wowed when they learn how this refining process actually worked.

The furnaces are open from May through October for morning and afternoon tours, and general admission is around $26, with student, child, and senior pricing options. The best part is that a lot of these tours are outside. You're also right near the 35-mile Three Rivers Heritage Trail, which can give you even more of a view of the coolest parts of Pittsburgh's urban areas.