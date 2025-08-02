Nestled Between Boise And Idaho Falls Is A Desert City With Lava Tubes, Sand Dunes, And Starry Skies

In Idaho's scenic Butte County, between the state capital Boise and the gateway to Yellowstone, Idaho Falls, is the tiny city of Arco, with a population of around 900. Yet despite its size, Arco features prominently in the history books. Not only did it host the world's first nuclear reactor, Experimental Breeder Reactor No.1 (which operated from 1951 to 1964 and now functions as a museum), but it's also home to Idaho's most surreal national monument: Craters of the Moon, a national monument and preserve of lava fields, steppe grasslands, and rift cracks, one of which is the world's deepest at 800 feet.

Formerly a junction town known as Root Hogg, the postmaster general suggested changing the town's spit-and-sawdust name to something more grandiose, eventually landing on Arco, in honor of the turn-of-the-twentieth-century German engineer and inventor, Georg von Arco. Though nominally a city, Arco still has the vibe of a rural town through which cross-country travelers would pass, with its wide (and largely trafficless) thoroughfares, vast expanses of wilderness on its doorsteps, and a star-flecked firmament that comes alive on clear nights.

This lack of urbanization is the main reason to come here: Idaho Falls is only an hour's drive away, but so different is the landscape that it could just as well be on another planet. Alongside visiting Craters of the Moon and experiencing one of the best stargazing destinations in Western America, travelers in Arco can hike along creeks and dirt trails, or take road trips out to the volcanic dome at Big Southern Butte, Ernest Hemingway's grave in Ketchum, or the immense sand dunes in St. Anthony.